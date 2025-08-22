Baylor vs Auburn: Who leads the all-time series?
The Baylor Bears and Auburn Tigers will kick off their 2025 seasons with a big-time week one matchup in Waco next Friday. It should be one of the best matchups of week one, and it will be the first time these two programs have met on the gridiron in 50 years.
Both of these programs have been around since the late 1800s, but they've only faced off four times. Their first meeting came in 1954 in the Gator Bowl, and their most recent was in 1976 early in the regular season.
Today, we're going to look back at the short history between these two teams and see who leads the all-time series.
1954 Gator Bowl - Baylor 13, Auburn 33
The first time these two teams met was in the Gator Bowl, which was played on December 31st, 1954. The game was held at Gator Bowl Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, and the Tigers blew out the Bears, 33-13.
Baylor fumbled the opening kickoff, which Auburn recovered, and the Tigers took a quick 7-0 lead just minutes into the game. Baylor was able to respond with a touchdown, but couldn't get back on the scoreboard until the third quarter, when Auburn already held a 28-7 lead. The Bears would score another touchdown in the third, but missed the PAT. The final score of the game came late in the third quarter, when Auburn ran in another touchdown, but also missed the PAT.
Baylor finished the season 7-4, while Auburn went home with an 8-3 record after the win.
1965 - Baylor 14, Auburn 8
11 years later, the two teams met for the second time ever, this time at Auburn. This was the first of three games these two would play against each other in the next 11 years.
Unlike 1954's beatdown, this game was much closer. The Bears managed to pull out a 14-8 victory over the Tigers to start their 1965 season 1-0. They didn't find much more success the rest of the year, finishing the season 5-5. The Tigers also didn't have a very good year, finishing 5-5-1.
1975 - Baylor 10, Auburn 10
10 years later, the two met again for the first half of a home-and-home series, which began in Waco in week two of the 1975 season.
After the Bears beat Ole Miss 20-10 in the opener, they hosted the 0-1 Tigers, who were coming off a 31-20 loss to Memphis. Like their last meeting, this game was tight all the way to the final whistle, but neither team was able to pull away and the game ended in a 10-10 tie.
The Bears would finish the season a measly 3-6-2, and coincidentally, Auburn matched their record despite starting 0-3-1.
1976 - Baylor 15, Auburn 14
After both teams started the 1976 season with a loss, they met for the second time in as many years in Auburn for a week two matchup. This game was just as close as the previous two, with Baylor eking out a 15-14 victory over the Tigers.
Baylor, who was much improved from the season before, finished 7-3-1. Auburn, however, wasn't able to do much better than the prior season, finishing 3-8.
Next Friday's matchup will give Auburn the chance to tie the all-time series up at two wins apiece, but it also gives Baylor the chance to take a 3-1 lead over the Tigers.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Baylor's recruiting class receives boost in ESPN's latest rankings
Former Auburn QB shares his opinion on Tigers' QB battle before season opener against Baylor
Baylor disrespected by ESPN SP+ Final Preseason Rankings
One Baylor Bear named to ESPN's top-100 college football players in 2025
National outlet picks Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson to win Heisman in 2025
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI