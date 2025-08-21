Inside The Bears

Baylor disrespected by ESPN SP+ Final Preseason Rankings

The Baylor Bears were once again disrespected in a preseason ranking.

Luke Hubbard

Nov 2, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda reacts against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda reacts against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
After finishing the 2024 season as one of the hottest teams in the country, the Baylor Bears added even more talent to an already impressive roster. They're expected to have one of the best offenses in the nation, and if the defense can take even a minor step up, they should compete for the Big 12 title.

Unfortunately, Baylor hasn't received the type of respect it'd hoped for in the preseason polls. First, they were left off the Coaches' Poll, receiving just 76 votes, which is the 30th most in the country. Then, they were left off the AP Poll, receiving 132 votes, the 28th most in the country. PFF also left them off their top-25 list just a few days ago.

Earlier this week, ESPN released its final preseason SP+ rankings, and they did Baylor the dirtiest of all. The Bears came in at No. 35 behind the Auburn Tigers, Boise State Broncos and Nebraska Cornhuskers. They are just the seventh-highest ranked team in the Big 12.

As always with these polls, it's the defense that's holding the Bears back. They rank 15th in offense, but 57th on defense according to SP+. Their special teams rating didn't affect them too much at 38th.

ESPN's SP+ tool gives the Bears an average win total of 6.9 games in 2025 and predicts they will have the 46th hardest schedule in the country. Their average win total of 6.9 is actually lower than BYU's (7.7), who is one spot below them in the SP+ rankings. Their strength of schedule is the second-hardest of any Big 12 school, behind only SMU.

The preseason disrespect for Baylor continues to roll in as the season grows closer. There are a lot of concerns about the Bears' defense, but if their offense is as good as advertised, the defense just needs to be average for Baylor to have a shot at the conference title.

Luke is a writer for the Baylor Bears On SI. He's an LSU graduate and previously covered the Tigers for two years. He also covers the New Orleans Saints and Formula 1. Luke's passion for sports and storytelling led him to become a sports writer.

