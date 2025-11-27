Baylor can be thankful for the blessings and love of football
On this Thanksgiving Day, as college football fans gather with their families to feast and give thanks, the Baylor football squad has a lot to be thankful for.
Yes, the 2025 campaign has not gone as expected and has had a few ups and a lot of downs. This team is loaded with talent that will be playing on Sundays next fall. There will be those equally talented who will come back to carry on the legacy of those that came before them and reverse the misfortunes of this season.
Regardless of the outcome of this season, the coaching stability firmly planted for the 2026 season should not be underestimated. In addition, the running back position will be a position of strength next season: Bryson Washington, Caden Knighten, Michael Turner and Dawson Pendergrass will prove to be a formidable unit.
On defense, returning the likes of linebacker Keaton Thomas and defensive backs Jacob Redding and DJ Coleman would bode well for the Bears.
And while the road to redemption in ’26 will be long and not without road blocks, the Baylor Bears will keep clawing their way to victory. The 2025 season is approaching the end now. Preparations will soon begin for a new season; veteran players will be re-recruited and nurtured and a winning mindset established.
Legendary coach Vince Lombardi famously said,
Winning is not a sometime thing; it’s an all the time thing. Winning is a habit. Unfortunately, so is losing. I firmly believe that any man’s finest hour-his greatest fulfillment to all he holds dear-is that moment when he has worked his heart out in a good cause and lies exhausted on the field of battle-victorious.”- Vince Lombardi
Sweet is the glory of college football. It is a game that brings us all together on Saturdays in the fall, ready to cheer on the favorite sons donning the green and gold.
These gridiron warriors of Baylor are resilient, picking themselves up off the turf, tightening their chin strap and ready to begin the pursuit of football glory once again.
So, be thankful for the opportunity to continue the fight in the greatest spectacle of sport.
And that is the greatest blessing of all.