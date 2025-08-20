One Baylor Bear named to ESPN's top-100 college football players in 2025
College football will be back on TVs this Saturday when Week 0 takes place. Baylor fans will get a glimpse of Big 12 rivals Iowa State and Kansas State when they take the field in Dublin, Ireland. But in nine days, Baylor fans will see the Bears back in action when Baylor hosts Auburn on August 29.
With football so close, ESPN recently named the top 100 players of college football entering the 2025 season. The only Baylor player to make the list was QB Sawyer Robertson, who was ranked 52nd overall.
RELATED: National outlet picks Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson to win Heisman in 2025
"Robertson became the starter in the Bears' third game last season and had a breakout year, helping Baylor save its season during a six-game win streak to finish the regular season. The 6-4, 220-pound senior will enter the season for the first time as a starter and is expected to be one of the best QBs in a QB-heavy Big 12," Wilson wrote on ESPN.
Many know the story, but Robertson took over in place of Dequan Finn, who started the season. Robertson would become one of the hottest QBs in all of college football and led Baylor to wins in the final six games of the regular season.
In 2024, Robertson threw for 3,071 yards, 28 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Entering 2025, Robertson is surrounded by talent. RB Bryson Washington is back after rushing for over 1,000 yards last year. Returning playmakers Josh Cameorn, Ashtyn Hawkins, and Michael Trigg will give Robertson familiarity. Add in transfer WRs Louis Brown, Kobe Prentice, and Kole Wilson -- Baylor is full of talent.
Robertson was also named to five different watch lists ahead of the 2025 season. The Big 12 is full of high-caliber QBs, but Robertson could end up being the best of the bunch when its all said and one.
