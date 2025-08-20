National outlet picks Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson to win Heisman in 2025
Baylor fans are just nine days away from seeing the Bears take the field in Waco to face SEC's Auburn in a mega Week 1 clash. With the Big 12 Conference having so much parity, Baylor is right at the top of the list of teams that is receiving generous publicity entering the 2025 season.
Led by QB Sawyer Robertson, Baylor is a darkhorse team that could get into the College Football Playoff this season. In fact, out of The Athletic's 28-panel team, three people picked Baylor to make the CFP this season. In the Big 12, Arizona State had six votes to win the conference, as did Texas Tech.
Another tidbit from The Athletic's voting, one person picked QB Sawyer Robertson to win the Heisman Trophy in 2025. Of course, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith had 15 votes to win the coveted trophy -- leading the list. Robertson was the lone Big 12 player to receive any votes.
Later on in the 'bold predictions' column, writer Austin Meek predicted that either Baylor, Minnesota, Kansas, or Syracuse would make the College Football Playoff in 2025.
While these are all predictions, it could be a good omen that these national outlets and analysts have so much faith in the Bears entering 2025. Baylor's offense should be as good as any out there with Bryson Washington, Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins, and Michael Trigg -- among an experienced offensive line.
The key for Baylor this season will be how the defense performs. The Bears' weak spot last year is what Dave Aranda has a nose for -- defense. But Baylor went out and landed key transfers like Matthew Fobbs-White, Emar'rion Winston, Calvin Simpson-Hunt, and Phoenix Jackson -- among others. With the incoming talent into Waco, Baylor has as good of a shot as any team in the Big 12 to win the conference in 2025.
