Notre Dame Issues Statement to Opt Out of Bowl Game Following CFP Snub
Notre Dame won’t be going bowling this season.
On Sunday, the Fighting Irish were snubbed for the College Football Playoff, as the selection committee opted to put Miami in over them. It was a controversial decision that left many scratching their heads, but the Hurricanes did beat Notre Dame head-to-head earlier in the season.
Soon after being left out of the CFP, Notre Dame announced it would not be participating in a bowl this season.
The statement is below:
As a team, we’ve decided to withdraw our name for consideration for a bowl game following the 2025 season.
We appreciate all the support from our families and fans, and we’re hoping to bring the 12th national title to South Bend in 2026
-The 2025 Notre Dame Football Team.
Rather than have one more game and a month of extra practices, the Irish are essentially taking their ball and going home. That is surely going to draw a lot of opinions from across college football.
Notre Dame was expected to be in line for a spot in the Pop-Tarts Bowl against BYU, though that had yet to be finalized. It would have been a high-profile chance for the program to show it deserved a spot in the playoff by beating a really good Cougars team. Instead, the Irish will not take that opportunity.
Notre Dame’s 2025 season
The Irish opened the season with a 27-24 loss at Miami, then fell to Texas A&M 41-40 at home. After that, Notre Dame rolled off 10 straight wins, though only one of those victories came over a team that finished ranked in the CFP standings, a 34-24 home win over USC.
During that 10-game win streak, Marcus Freeman’s squad did look like one of the best teams in the country. Running back Jeremiyah Love has established himself as the best ball carrier in the country and finished his junior season with 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on 199 rushes (6.9 yards per carry), while adding 280 yards and three touchdowns on 27 catches. He would have been fun to watch in the playoff.
Ultimately, that August 31 loss to Miami doomed the team’s chances at a playoff berth. The Irish finished ranked No. 11 and on the outside looking in.
There was much consternation over the committee’s decision to have Miami leapfrog Notre Dame, but in the end, a head-to-head win was the difference.
With no bowl game to look forward to, it will be a long offseason in South Bend.