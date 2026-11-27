Just 13 hours after the Bears left the court from their loss against No. 22 Gonzaga, they tipped off against conference rival TCU in search of a third-place finish in the Players Era Championship

The Bears had a five-point lead at halftime but got outscored by 23 in the second half, allowing 30 points off turnovers and suffering a 17-point loss to the Horned Frogs, landing Baylor a fourth-place finish in its bracket.

Kayden Mingo scored 26, but no one else broke into double digits. Here are takeaways:

Baylor snuffs out chances of getting ranked

Baylor had the look of a ranked team to start the season, playing top-10 Texas down to the wire and knocking off a ranked Alabama squad. But back-to-back losses are hard to excuse, no matter the circumstance.

Blame the travel, blame the lack of rest, but TCU had to deal with it as well, and this is a bad loss. Hopefully, the Bears prove to be a ranked team when well rested and can find their stroke from the field, but they will have to wait.

Offensive issues continued to glare early

Nov 18, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears center Mayo Soyoye (46) grabs a rebound as forward Evan Chatman (15) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting out 0-for-9 from deep is just about inexcusable for a team with aspirations of a deep run. The droughts continued after the disappointing loss last night, and it looked like it would be the storyline yet again.

Nine turnovers with just one assist to start the game is also a worrying stat. A/TO tormented the Bears for much of last season, and it looked ugly before a crucial 16-7 run.

Sure enough, that run came once the Bears hit a few threes late in the first half; they found a lead and held it into the break. Kayden Mingo continued to prove he is the best player on the court, hanging 18 first-half points on the Horned Frogs.

Baylor vs. TCU will be a benchmark for the season

Mar 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Norchad Omier (15) passes over TCU Horned Frogs guard Jace Posey (41) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears will get another chance in mid-January against the in-state rival. Baylor has to win; TCU has now won four of the last five matchups against the Bears. Scott Drew's squad must be able to conquer these solid, deep teams in order to have the bounce-back season Baylor is searching for.

For now, Baylor has to shake off the back-to-back losses and take care of its business against the remaining non-conference opponents before trying its hand in Big 12 play.

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