Baylor RB Bryson Washington nominated for prestigious award ahead of 2025 season
Baylor's redshirt sophomore RB Bryson Washington continues to get gain preseason recognition. After rushing for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2024, Washington is expected to be one of the top backs in all of college football.
On Tuesday, Washington earned a spot on the 2025 Doak Walker Award Watch List. The award is given to the nation's top running back. The Baylor Bears had never had a player win the award, but Washington is hoping to capitalize on his 2024 season in hopes of winning it for Baylor.
Read the full press release below:
Baylor football running back Bryson Washington has been named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list, as announced Tuesday by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum.
The award is presented annually to the nation's most outstanding college running back and is named after SMU's three-time All-America running back, Doak Walker. Washington is one of 103 backs named to this year's watch list, including 16 from the Big 12.
Washington, a 6-0, 203-pound running back out of Franklin, Texas, rolled to Freshman All-America status in 2024 after shattering the program's freshman rushing record. Though he played in just 11 games, the rookie ran for 1,028 yards with 12 TDs and logged six 100+-yard performances, the most by any freshman in program history. Washington also caught 22 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown last year.
Already a preseason All-America, All-Big 12 and All-Texas selection, Washington picks up his second preseason award watch list nomination after being named to the Maxwell Award watch list earlier this summer.
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name 10 semifinalists in November. Three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will also be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the 2025 recipient.
This year's winner of the Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on December 12.
