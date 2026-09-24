3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in Baylor's Week Four Matchup VS. Colorado

The Buffaloes are coming off a 41-7 loss to Northwestern, but I still wouldn't consider this an easy matchup for the Bears. Colorado has shown it can run the ball effectively this season, which could create some problems for the Baylor defense.

After a 2-1 start to the season, Baylor is looking to open Big 12 play strong against Colorado. There are several things to keep an eye on as the Bears look to continue building momentum.

Will DJ Lagway be 100%?

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) during warmups before the game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Head Coach Dave Aranda, Lagway was only at about 60-70% last Saturday, but he was able to work out on the field prior to the game against Louisiana Tech.

Something to watch for in this matchup against Colorado is the play calling. Will Lagway have designed runs like he did in the first quarter against Auburn before getting hurt, or will he be limited to just throwing the ball?

I think he will be able to use his legs, but I'm not sure if we will be seeing many designed runs on 3rd & 3 with Lagway this week.

Will the Offensive Line Holdup?

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Cooper Lovelace (55) and offensive lineman Asher Hale (72) in action during the first half against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This position group has struggled so far this season, especially when it comes to the rushing attack. If the Bears want to win games in the Big 12, the run game will have to improve.

Colorado has been decent against the run, holding Northwestern to 3.6 yards per carry and Georgia Tech to 1.6 yards per carry. If Baylor struggles to establish the run, there will be more pressure on Lagway and the passing game.

The Bears' offensive line hasn't been the worst in pass protection, but I still wouldn't consider it great.

Can Baylor Stop Colorado's Run Game?

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Prairie View A&M Panthers quarterback Tevin Carter (21) is sacked by Baylor Bears linebacker Ryan Davis (9) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes are averaging 181 rushing yards per game. Colorado's physical downhill running game will be a big test for this Baylor defense, which has given up just over 100 yards per game on the ground.

The Bears have done a good job so far this season of limiting the opposing rushing attacks, but Colorado will be a different challenge with the way they've been able to run the ball this year.

The Baylor defensive front will have to step up and keep playing with physicality if they want to manage the Buffaloes' run game.

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