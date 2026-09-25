Baylor Bears vs. Colorado: Staff Predictions and Preview
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After a 36-19 win over LA Tech last weekend, Baylor is back in Waco to host the Colorado Buffaloes in its Big 12 opener. The Buffs are coming off a demoralizing loss to Northwestern in Evanston and it resulted in a few players being kicked off Colorado's team.
Deion Sanders' program is in disarray right now, but that doesn't mean it will be easy sledding for the Bears. Baylor has a few injury concerns, but it gets star quarterback DJ Lagway back in the game. He is listed as probable, after telling Baylor on SI that he would be back against Colorado.
The Bears hope to establish the run game and get Lagway comfortable in his return. Here is what Baylor on SI thinks will happen in Week 4.
Trent Knoop
Colorado did nothing to impress me this past weekend. Northwestern will likely be an average Big Ten school when it's all said and done and the Buffaloes' offense had zero answers. However, this is a conference game, and I'd be shocked to see Colorado look that bad again.
But Baylor gets DJ Lagway back this week and you have to wonder how long it might take him to gel with the offense. He's only played one game this season. It might take a few drives, but expect the Bears' offense to get rolling and cruise to a two-score win.
Final score: Baylor 31, Colorado 21
Jacob Haddadin
Baylor's defense will once again star in this game. Colorado is coming off one of the most embarrassing performances in the Deion Sanders era and now have to go back on the road in back-to-back weeks to play in Waco. I think Lagway will have himself a decent game, but Travion Barnes and Garrick Ponder will continue to shine and dominate young quarterback Julian Lewis.
Final score: Baylor 27, Colorado 13
Tyler Gillum
Lagway gets his first game back since week one against Baylor's first in-conference opponent. Colorado had a brutal loss to Northwestern last week and will be looking for a desperately needed bounce-back performance. Their defense has allowed over 25 points and an average of 241 passing yards a game. Baylor could be without their big transfer nose tackle, Hosea Wheeler, and will have to find different ways to make this Colorado offense forced to throw the ball and hope Julian Lewis makes a few mistakes.
Deion Sanders has had Baylor's number in previous seasons, but I think there's just too much going on right now in the Buffaloes' program, and they are not ready for this newly improved Baylor team. Expect an effort to put the ball on the ground early, and then take advantage of the deep ball once Colorado starts to run commit.
Final score: Baylor 33, Colorado 20
Brad Teague
Which Colorado team shows up on Saturday? If it's the same lacidasical team of Buffaloes that got throttled by Northwestern, Baylor wins this one pretty handily. It's not going to be that easy though.
Coach Sanders released a few players from his team this week and took responsibility for his team's poor performance and mentioned that offensive production from the Buffaloes hasn't met expectations.
Colorado is either going to show in Waco this Saturday revitalized and rejuvenated with a new sense of who they are and they'll give the Bears the toughest contest of the year, or the Northwestern game didn't serve as a wake-up call for the Buffaloes but rather a knock-out punch for the rest of their season. I fully expect Baylor to win this game either way.
Whether it's going to be DJ Lagway getting to finally show the fans at McLane Stadium just what he can do (as it will be his first home game as Baylor's quarterback), Baylor's receiving corps catching everything thrown in their vicinity (Gavin Freeman's the NCAA's leading receiver in terms of catches this season with 29, and it seems that all Jayden McGowan does is catch touchdown passes), or the Bears defense continuing their season-long squeeze on every opponent, Baylor should win this game handily. Colorado however has explosive play potential on their side as well, and when it only takes one play to score a touchdown, they're a threat until the game is over and the game clock reads all zeroes.
Because of that, the final score of this game is going to look like the game was a lot closer than I expect it to be. Not for nothing, Colorado averaged more than 6 yards per run against Northwestern in their recent game, and even though Baylor's defense is stout and smothering against the pass, their aggressive play has shown some vulnerability to the run. Baylor wins this game as long as they don't try to compete in a "whoever scores last wins" kind of game; look for the Bears to try to establish the run and then spend the game chewing the clock as much as they're able.
Final score: Baylor 31, Colorado 17
Jason B. Hirschhorn
Saturday's game features two teams trending in opposite directions. Colorado comes off a demoralizing loss to Northwestern in a "f—ing library." Meanwhile, Baylor has taken care of business in its last two games, nearly upset a major SEC program in the season opener, and has a bevy of significant players returning from injury this week, including starting quarterback DJ Lagway.
On a more granular level, the matchup tilts in the Bears' favor. Their offense enters the week ranked 36th nationally in SP+, whereas Colorado's defense sits at 72nd, dead last among all Big 12 teams. The delta looks even more extreme on special teams, where the Buffaloes rank 122nd overall. Baylor currently ranks third overall.
All of which points to a third straight victory for the Bears.
Prediction: Baylor over Colorado
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Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI and also serves as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines on SI. His work has additionally been featured on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow TrentKnoop
Brad is a writer and contributes to the Baylor Bears on SI, with aspirations to share his own unique thoughts and perspectives with fans. Whether through the facts and figures of the past or the untold potential and triumphs of the future, sports have always been a large influence on Brad's storytelling and life overall. His inspiration to write began while watching sports when he first noticed the highs and lows of each game, each quarter, each play; there's a story in each of them worth telling, and he wanted to tell them.Follow TheBradTeague
Jacob is a contributor for Baylor Bears On SI. A lifelong sports fan, he started writing game reactions and opinion pieces during Baylor football and basketball seasons, turning that hobby into a growing presence in sports media. He brings an authentic, fan-driven voice to his work and is excited to keep building his voice and breaking down the topics Baylor fans are talking about every day.Follow JacobHaddadinU
Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sportswriter and member of both the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America. He is a co-founder of The Leap, a Green Bay Packers newsletter. His work has also appeared at NFL.com, SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and other major outlets.Follow by_JBH
Tyler is a writer for Baylor Bears On SI with a deep focus on football and basketball. Professional stat cruncher and high school athlete. Passionate NFL, college, and NBA fan. I love sports and want to put that passion into my writing.Follow TylerGillum_83