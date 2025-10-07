Baylor football, Auburn gives unexpected news ahead of 2026 showdown
Baylor hosted Auburn in the opening game this season, and the Bears were supposed to head to Alabama to take on the Tigers next season to complete the home-and-home -- but that won't be happening any longer. Baylor will still take on Auburn in 2026, but it won't be in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
On3's Brett McMurphy announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the game would be moved to a neutral site next season. The game will take place on Sept. 5 and it will be part of the Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta. This will still complete the home and home series between the two programs.
Auburn expects the move to increase its NIL opportunities by about $5 million. This should also help Baylor. The Bears and Tigers will have more eyes on both programs playing in a nationally televised game like this. More people will tune into the Aflac Kickoff Game, compared to a regular game between Baylor and Auburn.
Auburn came out on top in 2025
The opening game of the season wasn't what Dave Aranda and Baylor were hoping for. Wearing their new gold-chrome helmets, the Bears struggled to stop QB Jackson Arnold and Baylor had some untimely turnovers to fall to Auburn, 38-24.
Next season will look a lot different for Baylor. The Bears will lose QB Sawyer Robertson and WRs Josh Cameron and Ashtyn Hawkins. There will be more departures via the transfer portal and possibly the NFL Draft. But the Bears will want some revenge against the Tigers in 2026.
Press release
WACO, Texas -- The 2026 matchup with Baylor and Auburn has been moved from an Auburn home game to the Aflac Kickoff Game at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for Sept. 5, 2026.
The game will complete the home-and-home series with Auburn and Baylor, which followed the 2025 meeting in Waco at McLane Stadium.
The Bears return to action on Oct. 18 at TCU at 11 a.m. on ESPN2 and the Baylor Sports Media Network.
Baylor (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) has won 10 of its last 13 games – only with losses vs. Auburn, LSU and the defending league champions Arizona State – and have won eight of its last nine conference games. The Bears are winners of two straight and three of their last four games.