Game time, channel revealed for Baylor football's major Big 12 clash with TCU
Baylor football is coming off an improbable win over Kansas State this past weekend. The Bears scored two late TDs, including a pick-six from former walk-on Jacob Redding, before kicking a 53-yard field goal with 31 seconds left. But the game is never over until the clock hits zero. Baylor allowed Kansas State to drive the field and attempt a field goal as time expired -- except Cooper Lanz got through to block the Wildcats' try.
After moving to 4-2, Baylor will get a needed bye week this weekend. But in two weeks, the Bears hit the road to take on a loaded TCU squad. The Horned Frogs are 4-1 and have one of the most electric offenses in the country. And on Monday, it was revealed that Baylor would take on TCU in two weeks for an 11 a.m. CT start on ESPN 2.
History between the two programs
Baylor hasn't had the most success against TCU. The Bears trail the series, 36-48-1 to the Horned Frogs. When Baylor has to travel to Fort Worth, it's just 17-23-1. Even in recent history, Baylor has struggled. In the past 10 meetings, the Bears have won just two games and lost eight to the Frogs.
However, last season, Baylor took down TCU. In a 37-34 win, Baylor kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired to take down TCU. QB Sawyer Robertson threw for 242 yards, but it was the Bryson Washington show. The freshman back rushed for 196 yards and four scores in the win over TCU.
Stopping Josh Hoover
While Sawyer Robertson is the leading passer in the country, TCU QB Josh Hoover is No. 6 in the country. The TCU gunslinger is averaging 303 yards through the air per game, and he has thrown 15 touchdowns, compared to four INTs. The veteran QB struggled in the loss to Arizona State, throwing zero TDs and two picks, but outside of that game, he has been electric.
It's going to be important for Baylor to slow Hoover down if it wants to win. The Bears have allowed QBs to throw at will against them, and Baylor will have two weeks to gameplan against one of the top QBs in the country.
