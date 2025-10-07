Baylor football scored the touchdown machine
Back during the 2022-2023 season, a then-freshman at the time, Kobe Prentice arrived on campus at the University of Alabama with high expectations for the in-state star. A member of the 2022 247Sports freaks list and a track star in high school, all signs pointed to Prentice getting early playing time for the Crimson Tide and being the next great Alabama wide receiver.
During his first two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Prentice did a good job of making his presence known, accumulating close to 650 yards on 49 receptions with 4 touchdowns to go with it. While certainly an impressive stat line, many believed that given Prentice's combination of size, speed, and strength, he could be doing more on the field. With that being said, following the 2024 season, in which Prentice did not see the same level of production as in years prior, Prentice made the difficult decision to enter the transfer portal.
With many potential suitors looking to make Prentice the focal point of their offense, Prentice and his camp decided on Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears, believing in the vision that Aranda and his staff were building. While the Bears had been up and down in seasons past, finishing the 2024-2025 season by rattling off 6 straight wins will grab the attention of anybody, especially given that they would be returning star quarterback, Sawyer Robertson.
Since joining the Bears, Prentice has excelled in one area in particular for the Bears, that being in the red zone. Through the first five games of the season, Prentice currently has 17 receptions for 256 yards and a monster 6 touchdowns. To put things into perspective, those six touchdowns are more than what Prentice has accrued in the three seasons prior.
If Prentice can keep up this production in the red zone, he is on pace to finish the season with well over 10 touchdowns, and would certainly put him in the conversation for the wide receiver with the most touchdowns in the Big 12, if not the country, where he currently is tied for 2nd most. As always, only time will tell, but Prentice's presence in the Baylor offense has truly been electric.