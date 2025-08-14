Inside The Bears

BREAKING: Baylor football announces major uniform change ahead of 2025 season

The Bears are bringing back a thing of beauty.

Trent Knoop

There were rumors that Baylor football was going to reveal that it was going to go wear the famous chrome helmets -- and it happened. On Thursday, the Baylor football X account announced the 'comeback'. However, the chrome look won't be the same look the Bears were from 2013-17 in several games. This time, it will be a revamped look -- with a modern touch.

The Bears will wear these helmets on opening night when Baylor hosts SEC power Auburn on August 29. Baylor fans have been hoping this was going to happen, and the Bears will be wearing these cool, modern looking helmets on the same night as the 'blackout on the Brazos'. Baylor players will be wearing all black -- with a gold chrome helmet.

Baylor football also posted the modern look of the helmet -- which you can see below. You can see there is definitely more of a gold tint to these helmets than the ones of the past. Baylor fans will see the helmets in person -- or on TV -- on August 29 against Auburn. At this time, it's not clear if the Bears will be wearing these helmets for more than just this game -- or if it will become a staple of the 2025 season.

