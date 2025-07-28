Baylor football dominates East-West Shrine Bowl Watch List ahead of 2026 NFL Draft
One of the biggest watch lists came out on Monday morning. Every year, the East-West Shrine Bowl comes out with its mega list for scouts to use ahead of the NFL Draft. The Shrine Bowl came up with 1,000 names to watch ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, and it's anyone who is draft eligible, so there are some juniors on the list who could go back to college for another year.
"Every year, approximately 1000 all-star game eligible players are drafted, signed after the draft, or attend a rookie mini-camp. Our aim is for this Shrine Bowl 1000 to serve as a look into our scouting process, as well as begin to preview college players who are currently all-star game eligible for the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl and 2026 NFL Draft class.
"Putting together this list was extremely challenging for our team, as we scouted players from all four levels of football and consulted with NFL and college personnel to ensure the selection of the best 1000 players for the NFL level."
The Baylor Bears dominated the watch list this year. The Bears have a staggering 17 players who are being watched by scouts during the 2025 season. While that's great for Baylor for this year's college season, it might mean the Bears are set to lose a lot of stars for next season.
Here are the 17 players who made the East-West Shrine Bowl Watch List:
OG Omar Aigbedion
LB Travion Barnes
S Devyn Bobby
WR Josh Cameron
Edge Matthew Fobbs-White
WR Ashtyn Hawkins
CB Caden Jenkins
OG Ryan Lengyel
DL Jackie Marshall
WR Kobe Prentice
C Coleton Price
QB Sawyer Robertson
DL Devonte Tezino
LB Keaton Thomas
TE Michael Trigg
RB Bryson Washington
P Palmer Williams
