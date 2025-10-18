ESPN’s Top 25 CFB players lacks the best at quarterback
The bullpen of talented sportswriters at ESPN have created and distributed their list of the Top 25 college football players at this point of the 2025 season. And, what a talented list it is. However, the scribes up at the mothership campus in Connecticut inexplicably omitted a Texas-talented signal-caller.
Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson is the leader of the free college football world in throwing the pigskin around the yard. Through six games, Robertson has accounted for over 2,000 passing yards, 19 TDs and has averaged 343 yards per game through the air.
That is better than any other quarterback on this list. In fact, it is over 1,000 passing yards better than the No. 25 player on the list, Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King.
In the QBR department, Robertson has a rating of 77.5. That is considerably better than that of Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who has a QBR of 69.6, but made the cut and is ranked No.18 on the Top 25 list. Prior to the start of the season, Robertson was ranked No. 52 on ESPN’s annual Top 100 players in college football, Moore was not ranked.
In 2024, Moore held a clipboard while serving as a little-used backup to Dillon Gabriel. Meanwhile, all Robertson did was throw for over 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns. This season, Moore has completed 72 percent of his passes for 1,396 yards, 15 TDs and three INTs for the 5-1 Ducks.
In Week 2 against then No. 17 ranked SMU, Robertson threw the ball 50 times for 440 yards and four TDs. He threw zero INTs against the Mustangs.
In each of the last two games, Robertson has eclipsed the 300-yard mark throwing the football. In addition, Robertson has posted two games over 400 yards passing. Also, Robertson has thrown three or more TD passes in five of the six games played.
Robertson will lead Baylor (4-2) on the road against TCU (4-2) on Saturday. The skill players in the passing game for Baylor are stellar. Robertson has talented weapons in receivers Josh Cameron (456 yards, 3 TDs), Kobe Prentice (6 receiving TDs) and tight end Michael Trigg, who leads all tight ends with 439 receiving yards and is a walking, talking highlight reel.
TCU is a home favorite at -3 points. The Horned Frogs have been hard to beat over the last decade, with Baylor winning just three of those meetings since 2014 and the days of Art Briles. In 2025, however, the Horned Frogs are one of the worst in college football at defending the pass.
On gameday, Robertson and company will be making it rain leather and laces in Fort Worth. Robertson is the best quarterback in the country that no one (including ESPN) is talking about. And that is a miscarriage of football justice.