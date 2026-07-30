Baylor Football Freshman Most Likely to Surprise Everyone This Season

With all the transfer portal additions Baylor has made this year, it looks like the majority of the depth chart is set, but I think one incoming freshman on this roster can have shining moments and surprise a lot of people.

Local Waco Four Star With Baylor Family History

Although I think Drelon Miller and Gavin Freeman will be Lagway's primary targets, Baylor has a really promising freshmen reciver named London Smith. A local Waco product who was just outside of the top 50 receivers of his class, a highly touted prospect that has incredibly atheltics and, if developed right, looks to be a multi-year starter with huge downfield impact. Baylor has had their eyes on Smith for a hot minute, giving him an offer almost four years ago, back in October of 2022.

Waco University Reciver London Smith | Jordan Scruggs | 247Sports

Smith has an incredible family background of athletes. His dad, Rodney Smith, was one of Baylor's best safeties, starting from 1996 until 1999. Eighth all-time tackling leader for the Bears and also played for the 96 basketball team. His mother was a 1999 NCAA national champion in the triple jump and represented the United States in the 1999 World Championship. Him commiting to Baylor shows he wants to make history here in Waco, just like his dad did for the Bears in the 90's.

Multiple Obsticles to get Playing Time

Baylor has over four freshman and redshirt freshmen receivers not counting Smith, so there will definitely be that competition to get that spot behind one of the major transfers in the depth chart. I think there's a great chance Smith gets reps in special teams and shows he has the athletic ability to get a few chances in the offense. He brings elite open-field ability, with vertical juice and a huge ceiling with good development.

As a freshman straight from high school, there's not a lot to critique about Smith; the only thing reports have said about him is that he can still tend to be a one-speed runner at times. But with the right coaching and strong development with the playbook and in the weight room, I think you're gonna see this man be one of Baylor's receivers that gets taken in the NFL draft here in a few years.

There's just too much talent for this kid not to become a monster in college football, and with the family lineage with Baylor, I'm sure it was an easy decision over major programs like Oregon, Georgia, and Alabama.