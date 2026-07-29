Which Four-Star Baylor Freshman Is Closest to Starting?

It wasn't a big class that Baylor football signed this past cycle. After having a top-25 class with commitments from four-stars Jamarion Carlton, Jordan Clay, and Jamarion Vincent, the Bears wound up signing 16 players in the 2026 cycle.

Baylor ended up with On3's No. 53-ranked class in the cycle, which isn't awful after winning just five games, but it was a far cry from what the direction the class appeared to be headed in.

However, Aranda did sign a few freshmen, who could make an impact this season. Running back Ryelan Morris was the top-ranked player, but with how deep the running back position is, Morris likely won't carve out a big role this season.

Which freshman is closest to starting

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While Baylor beefed up its interior of the defensive line, four-star defensive lineman Jae'lin Battle is the closest true freshman to carving out a significant role on the team. Wide receiver London Smith is also another curious name, who is a Waco product, but a few additions to the wide receiver room will make it more difficult on Smith in Year 1.

Battle is from Edmond (OK) and picked Baylor over Missouri, Kansas State, and Houston, among others. He was rated as the Industrial's No. 345 player in the country and the 36th-best defensive lineman.

The true freshman is already over 300 pounds entering his first year with Baylor and could bulk up even more under Joe Klanderman if the Bears want him to, with a chance of shifting inside as a nose tackle.

Battle's competition

As mentioned above, Baylor went quite transfer-portal heavy to fill voids on its defensive line. The Bears not only lost their top edge rushers, but players like Jackie Marshall, DK Kalu, and others also left.

The Bears made it a point to use their budget to shore up the line and went out and landed Hosea Wheeler, Jamaal Whyce Jr., Kamren Washington, and Jordan Mack, among others. Those players all have experience or Battle, and it would be a long shot for him to beat out Wheeler, who will start at nose, assuming he's eligible.

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Depending on where exactly Battle fits into Klanderman's scheme, most likely at nose or defensive tackle, he would have to beat out Washington, Whyce Jr., and Devonte Tezino.

Is it impossible? No. But Battle will have to have an incredible fall camp in order to do so. While none of Baylor's true freshmen have a great chance of starting in 2026, Battle very well could carve out a rotational role, where fans will see him early in 2026 along the line.