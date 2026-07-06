Baylor Football Hasn't Produced a 1,000-Yard WR Since 2019 — Gavin Freeman Looks to Change That

Baylor hasn't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Denzel Mims did so back in 2019. Tyquan Thornton was close in 2021, and Josh Cameron had a chance this past season, but the high-flying Bears haven't been able to produce one consistently.

And veteran Gavin Freeman hopes to change that.

During spring practices, Freeman met with the media, and he said one of the biggest reasons he came to Baylor was because of the offense. Freeman began his journey at Oklahoma, where he was down on the depth chart for two seasons before transferring to Oklahoma State.

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In 2025, Freeman led the Cowboys, catching 53 passes for 481 yards and four touchdowns. Playing for offensive coordinator Jake Spavital and position coach Dallas Baker, Freeman is hoping to see full use of his potential.

"100 percent. When I got the call from Coach Spav and Baker, and they're talking about all the things they do with the offense, how they move around, and looking at the stats from last year and seeing where Coach Spav has come from, I was like, it's a no-brainer," Freeman said this spring. "I'm trying to touch 80 balls a year and touch 1,000 yards, so that's the best place here is to do it."

'He's a stud', bonding with DJ Lagway

At just 5'9", Freeman figures to play the slot quite often for the Bears in 2026. He is speedy, reliable, and can be used in different positions. Freeman has carried the football out of the backfield, and he's also used in the return game.

Freeman said he's called 'Unc', as the veteran on the team. While he is still learning to become more of a vocal leader, backup quarterback Nate Bennett has been impressed with his skillset.

"Gavin Freeman from Oklahoma State is a stud, right," said Bennett. "Crazy good speed, played a lot of ball in a similar system at OU and OSU, and so we've gotten really close off the field. He was with me in spring break in California, so that was super fun, and just, like, getting to know him better."

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Some fans might forget, but Freeman was actually committed to Tennessee once he entered the transfer portal from Oklahoma State. The Vols liked his skill set and wanted him to help their offense in 2026.

But once Freeman got news of DJ Lagway coming to Waco and the chance to play with the former five-star gunslinger, he spurned Tennessee to come to Baylor.

Freeman said that he, and other wide receivers, are still trying to get onto the same page as Lagway, but it's clear how talented the Willis (TX) product is.

"He's a good player. He's super smart," said Freeman. "It's been just trying to get on the same page because it's a big deal. It's a big deal to get down with the QBs, especially for him to trust us and know our tendencies. We've got to be on the same page."

Fans can see Freeman in action on Sept, 5 against Auburn.