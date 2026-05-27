Baylor Football Kickoff Times and TV Channels Announced for First Three Games

Baylor fans can begin to plan their college football gamedays well ahead of the season. The Bears had already known their TV fate for Week 1 against Auburn on a neutral field in Georgia, but now, Baylor knows exactly when it's going to hit the field in Week 2 and Week 3.

On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference announced all kickoff times and TV channels for the first three weeks of the season.

For the Bears, they are going to see afternoon games and a night game for their first three weeks of the college football season.

Official Baylor game times

Week 1: vs. Auburn (in Atlanta) at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC

Week 2: vs. Prairie View A&M at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN+

Week 3: vs. Louisiana Tech at 3 p.m. CT on ESPNU

The Bears will see themselves having two afternoon games and a night game at McLane Stadium to begin the season. For those Baylor fans not attending the Prairie View A&M game, you will have to stream the game on ESPN's streaming platform to see ESPN+. But the other two games, on ABC and ESPNU, are on most network providers and those won't be too difficult to see the Bears in action.

A difficult challenge and two tune-up games

Baylor is going to kick things off against Auburn for the second season in a row. However, the Bears were supposed to return the favor and head to the Tigers' home house for the second game in the series, but Baylor will take on Auburn in the Aflac Kickoff in Week 1.

Auburn is going to have a much different team this time around than the Bears saw a year ago. Former USF head coach Alex Golesh is now the head coach and he will bring his starter Byrum Brown over as the starting quarterback.

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Former Baylor starting running back Bryson Washington is also with the Tigers and Baylor will hope to lock him up on the ground. After suffering a loss to Auburn last season, Dave Aranda desperately needs a statement win to start 2026 with new QB DJ Lagway leading the way.

Following the Auburn game, Baylor will get two tune-up games prior to Big 12 play starting. The Bears are going to be heavy favorites in both Week 2 and Week 3 and it wouldn't be shocking to see some young players getting some run in both games.