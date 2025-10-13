Baylor football’s opening game betting line revealed for TCU matchup
Coming off of its bye, Baylor will hit the road this weekend and head to Fort Worth to take on TCU. The Horned Frogs are coming off a bad defeat against Kansas State -- a team the Bears beat two weeks ago. But as we've seen -- we have no idea what Baylor will look like when it takes the field. Between injuries and inconsistent defensive play, it's anyone's guess.
As of Monday, Baylor is a small underdog heading to TCU.
Game line via DraftKings
Despite TCU coming off a bad loss to Kansas State last weekend, the Horned Frogs open up as a three-point favorite over Baylor, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is currently set at 65.5 points. With both teams being able to score a lot of points, it's not shocking to see a higher line early on.
History between the two programs
Baylor hasn't had the most success against TCU. The Bears trail the series, 36-48-1 to the Horned Frogs. When Baylor has to travel to Fort Worth, it's just 17-23-1. Even in recent history, Baylor has struggled. In the past 10 meetings, the Bears have won just two games and lost eight to the Frogs.
However, last season, Baylor took down TCU. In a 37-34 win, Baylor kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired to take down TCU. QB Sawyer Robertson threw for 242 yards, but it was the Bryson Washington show. The freshman back rushed for 196 yards and four scores in the win over TCU.
Baylor's odds to defeat TCU
ESPN's advanced analytics aren't giving Baylor much of a shot in this game. In fact, the current odds from the oddsmakers are giving the Bears more of a chance. According to the analytics, Baylor has just a 36.5% chance to go into Fort Worth and come away with a win.
With Baylor sitting at 4-2, the Bears can't afford anymore losses in the Big 12 if they hope to make it into the Big 12 Championship Game with a shot at the Playoff. Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson will have to remain electric if the Bears are going to out-duel Josh Hoover and TCU.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
