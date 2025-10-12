5-star prospect predicted to land with Baylor basketball
2026 five-star combo guard Dylan Mingo was recently in Waco for a visit with Baylor. Mingo is one of the top prospects in the '26 cycle and he could be the next prospect to commit to the Bears.
Recently, Rivals' Jamie Shaw predicted where the top 2026 prospects will commit to and Shaw picked Mingo to land with Baylor. Shaw's confidence level was at 20% with his prediction. He noted that Alabama, UConn, and Penn State are the biggest threats to the Bears in this recruitment.
"....Some of the early buzz around Mingo’s recruitment involved Alabama and UConn. Both programs have received recent commitments from other guards, with more guards/wings set to come on visits. Mingo’s brother is a freshman at Penn State, and his former teammate, VJ Edgecome, went to Baylor. The word from sources around the recruitment is that the plan is to sign during the early period, but wait until close to signing day to announce. Continue to pay attention to any further visits he takes and if a commitment date starts to emerge."
Who is Dylan Mingo?
The 6-foot-4 prospect hails from Glen Head (NY) Long Island Lutheran and is ranked as the No. 5 player in the 2026 class. The Bears have signed some elite prospects in recent years. In 2024, Baylor signed five-star guard VJ Edgecombe and four-star Rob Wright. This past cycle, five-star CG Tounde Yessoufou came to Waco.
Scott Drew has recruited as well as anyone and it wouldn't be shocking to see him land another top talent to bring to Waco.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Mingo:
Mingo is a big guard with length, versatility, natural feel for the game, and an ability to get wherever he wants with the ball in his hands. He has a tight handle, can break his defender down with combo-moves, navigate a crowded lane instinctively, make reads out of ball-screens, utilize both hands, and create for himself and others. He is also a terrific perimeter rebounder (7.6 per game), very disruptive defender (2 steals), and simultaneously capable of guarding multiple positions.
While he has very good size and length at over 6-foot-4 with a better than 6-foot-10 wingspan, he’s a bit bow-legged and thus doesn’t always cover the court with a smooth gate. He can occasionally be nonchalant with the ball, which contributes to a relatively high turnover rate (2.8 assists vs. 2.5 turnovers), but the biggest swing skill is his shooting. He made just 23% of his threes in 13 EYBL games and has somewhat unorthodox mechanics, beginning with his catch and load into the shot.
Mingo has been a well-known prospect since he was younger but has continued to ascend with each passing year. That rate of improvement, as well as his young age (he won’t turn 17 until October of his senior year) suggests that there could still be significant untapped potential as he continues to climb the ranks in the national class.
