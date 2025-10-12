Bye week came at a perfect time, ways Baylor can improve the rest of the season
Baylor needs to start with health and depth going forward for this team, getting healthy, taking in the bye week to get extra treatment and rest, is a huge part of the game. When you are banged up as a team and looking to improve, it has to start with making sure key guys on both sides of the ball are back to find ways to impact the game to come out with a win each week. Depth comes into play also, as getting some young players time to be able to get snaps to get that development factor to show on the field. This is a huge factor as you always want the next man up to be able to be trusted just in case an injury happens.
Defense needs to improve
Baylor's defense has to continue to strive to become more consistent, they have showed flashes of strong play but we have to see that become more consistent as the second half of the season approaches. Defense has allowed a lot of big plays or blown coverage assignments, which has to be the number one topic in the bye week. Bears need to also focus on tackling, as they have given up a lot of yards after contact which can result in big-time plays for the opposing team. Missed tackles can result in losing close games as conference play is starting to heat up.
Get the TE the football
Offensively, the passing game has shown a lot of promise as Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson deserves to be in the Heisman conversation, but they need to control the turnovers and be consistent with 3rd and 4th down conversions. Running the ball so far this season has improved a lot and if the continue to sustain drives, control the clock and find a way to have a pass-run balance especially in red zone and short yardage situations, the Bears have to look at giving Bryson Washington more touches as he's a dynamic player that can continue to help take some off the load off of his quarterback. Michael Trigg has been having a great season. If they can continue to find ways to get Trigg the ball more, this can also help open up the offense, as he's the best tight end in the entire country, if we are being honest. GET TRIGG THE BALL!
