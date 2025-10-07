Baylor football player earns Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention after win over KSU
A key cog behind Baylor's improbable 35-34 win over Kansas State, was TE Michael Trigg. The former USC tight end had a career day in the Bears' win over the Wildcats. Trigg caught eight passes for 155 yards. His one-handed grab was the top-play on ESPN's Top-10 countdown following Saturday's action.
Trigg is second on Baylor behind WR Josh Cameron, catching 29 passes for 439 yards this season. He trails Kobe Prentice, who has six TDs, with four TD catches for the Bears. He has been a safety blanket for QB Sawyer Robertson, and with Trigg's catch radius, Robertson knows if he gets the ball near Trigg -- he will go get it.
Baylor will take a week off with getting its first bye week of the season. The Bears will need Trigg next week in a big-time matchup with TCU in Fort Worth.
See the press release below:
TYLER, Texas – Baylor football redshirt senior tight end Michael Trigg has been named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention for Week 6, as announced Tuesday by the organization.
Trigg had a career-high eight catches for 155 yards, including a spectacular 29-yard, one-handed grab that was No. 1 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays, in BU’s 35-34 win over Kansas State on Saturday. Trigg’s 155 receiving yards were the most by a tight end in Baylor single-game history. Through six games, Trigg already has 439 receiving yards on the season, the fourth-most in a single-season by a BU tight end, along with 29 receptions, which ranks ninth on the program’s single-season tight end leaderboard.
The honor makes Trigg the fourth different Baylor player to be recognized by the ECTR award this season, joining quarterback Sawyer Robertson (Week 2, Week 5), wide receiver Josh Cameron (Week 2) and running back Bryson Washington (Week 3) as previous honorees.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity to persist as well as determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. Additionally, the recipient must either have played football at and graduated from a Texas high school and/or be currently playing at a Texas-based Division I four-year university.