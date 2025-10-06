Stock up, stock down after Baylor football's thrilling win over Kansas State
The Baylor Bears beat the Kansas State Wildcats, 35-34 - after trailing, 31-17, late in the third quarter. Sawyer Robertson connected with Bryson Washington for a touchdown to cut the lead to 31-23. Baylor Head Coach, Dave Aranda, went with the analytics and attempted the two-point conversion, which Robertson scored on using his legs - cutting the lead to 31-25. A Jacob Redding pick-six and an extra point gave Baylor a 32-31 lead. Both teams exchange field goals for Baylor to lead, 35-34. Kansas State was in position for a game-winning field goal, but the Bears blocked the kick and secured the win.
Stock Soaring Up - Michael Trigg
Michael Trigg continues to shine, making one incredible catch after another. Trigg had one of the most impressive one-handed catches I have seen in my life, and all while hugging the sideline. Trigg had a career-high in receptions and yards, with eight receptions and 155 yards. This Baylor tight end is certainly making his case to play on Sundays.
Stock Up - Jacob Redding
Former walk-on safety, Jacob Redding, had a solid game, recording six tackles. The play that landed him on this list was his interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Redding undercut the route, made the interception and was off to the races, recording a 58-yard touchdown.
Stock Down - The Defense and Ball Security
It feels like every week I am down on some aspect of the defense. Sadly, this week is no different because the defense just needs to be better.
Turnovers made winning this game tougher than it needed to be. Sawyer Robertson had a costly interception near the red zone. Bryson Washington had a good gain going, then fumbled, also near the red zone. The Bears will need to clean these things up in order to keep winning.
The Baylor Bears will have a needed bye this week, in hopes of getting healthy and working on the defense. In two weeks, Baylor will hit the road for a matchup against TCU in Fort Worth. It will be another test for the Bears' defense to go up against QB Josh Hoover.