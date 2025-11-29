7 Baylor football players listed as OUT vs. Houston
The Baylor Bears (5-6) are back in action on Saturday as they take on the Houston Cougars (8-3) in the final regular season game for both squads. It is Senior Day at McLane Stadium and one of those beloved veteran players is hobbling and is listed among seven players as out for the game against the Cougars.
Sensational senior tight end Michael Trigg, a finalist for the Mackey Award given to the top tight end in college football, will not play today against Houston. Trigg's absence is a blow to the Baylor offensive game plan that is looking to notch their sixth win of the season and become bowl eligible. For the season, Trigg posted 50 catches for 694 yards and six touchdowns. Against Arizona, Trigg had seven catches for 45 yards.
Other key contributors listed as out on the injury report are safety Jacob Redding and running back Michael Turner. Redding is third on the team in tackles with 53 and has three INTs, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Redding posted five tackles last week against Arizona.
Turner is part of a talented running back corps that has produced a 100+ yard rusher in five consecutive games. For the season, Turner has rushed for 320 yards and has averaged almost five yards per carry (4.92). Turner carried nine times for 36 yards against Arizona.
See the full injury report below.
Full injury report (OUT)
- #1 TE Michael Trigg
- #21 S Bo Onu
- #23 RB Michael Turner
- #31 WR Mason Dossett
- #36 WR Ryne Shackelford
- #38 S Jacob Redding
- #52 OLB Corey Kelly
This will be the third meeting all-time between these two teams. Baylor won last season 20-10. The two teams first played in 1950, resulting in a Baylor victory. Both teams are coming off losses. Houston lost to TCU last week 17-14. Baylor lost to Arizona on the road 41-17. This is an opportunity for the Bears to extend the season for one more game and send the seniors off in style.
How to watch Baylor vs. Houston
Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025
Location: Waco, TX
Venue: McLane Stadium
TV: TNT
Streaming: HBO Max