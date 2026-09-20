Baylor Football Report Card: How each position Graded in Win Vs. Louisiana Tech
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To wrap up non conference play, Baylor came away with a 17 point win against Louisiana Tech. Most position groups for the Bears looked good, but some are still raising concerns.
Quarterback: A
For the second straight week, Nate Bennett started at quarterback for Baylor. He finished the game going 21-for-24 and throwing for 253 yards and three touchdowns.
Bennett made some impressive throws and is showing that he is capable of starting for the Bears if he's ever needed to.
Other than the lost fumble, Bennett did a great job of not throwing any interceptions, as that was something to watch for this week with Louisiana Tech.
Wide Receiver: A-
Jayden McGowan and Louis Brown IV led Baylor with 79 receiving yards along with two touchdowns for McGowan and one for Brown.
Gavin Freeman had a solid game with seven recepetions and 49 yards, and is continuing to be Baylor's most consistent receiver.
Taz Williams Jr. was back for Baylor after recovering from his offseason injury, and came away with two receptions and 20 yards.
Runningback: B-
Ryelan Morris led the team with 55 rushing yards on just four carries, as he broke free for a 33-yard gain on one of them. Caden Knighten ended up with 10 carries and 42 yards.
Dawson Pendergrass finished with 16 carries and 49 yards, averaging just 2.9 yards per carry.
There was nothing special about this group's performance against the Bulldogs. The run game will have to be better throughout conference play.
Tight End: C
There's not much to say about this group, as Hawkins Polley and Tony Livingston each had one reception and combined for 12 total yards.
Offensive Line: C+
The run blocking has to be better. 3.8 yards per carry against Louisiana Tech is not going to cut it.
Although the run blocking hasn't been great, the pass blocking has been decent. This group provided Bennett with a solid amount of time to make some good throws.
Defensive Line: A-
The run defense was decent, but the Bears did give up 75 rushing yards to Louisiana Tech quarterback, Trey Kukuk.
The pass rush didn't seem to be as disruptive for the defensive line this game, but they still had a good game overall, and continue to look like one of the top defensive line units in the Big 12.
Linebackers: B
The linebackers had a solid game overall but there were still some things they could've done better. Trey Kukuk's 75 rushing yards were a big part of that.
Secondary: A-
The secondary did a good job of limiting big plays for Louisiana Tech and coming away with a few big plays of their own, such as Devon Jordan's interception.
Although the Bulldogs were able to pick up 223 yards in the air, they did attempt 44 passing plays, so I can't be too upset with the performance of the secondary in this game.
Special Teams: B
Rhett Armstrong made his only attempted field goal from 23 yards and went 3-for-4 on extra points with one of them getting blocked.
Palmer Williams had another good game as he averaged 53 yards per punt, and had a long of 59.
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Grant is a writer for Baylor Bears on SI with a focus on Baylor football and basketball. He is a Texas A&M Sport Management graduate and longtime Baylor fan who has followed the Bears closely for more than a decade. His passion for sports drives him to find the stories, stats, and perspectives that matter most to Baylor fansFollow Grantpetersonn