Backup quarterback Nate Bennett started again with the injured DJ Lagway out for the second week. Bennett gets himself a second win of the season with another strong showing from him, throwing for 251 yards on 21/24 completions, with a total of four touchdowns. Baylor did struggle to get a consistent run game going against Louisiana Tech, putting up just 165 yards on 43 carries as a team.

Bennett was able to spread the ball well, with Gavin Freeman the only receiver to catch more than three passes. Receiver Jayden McGowan caught just two passes, both touchdown receptions for the Bears, and totaled 79 yards.

Defense had a pretty decent game; they only allowed 223 passing yards the whole game, got to Trey Kukuk for one sack, but desperately need to work on how to limit running quarterbacks. Trey Kukuk accounted for 75 of the 139 rushing yards for the Bulldogs, averaging almost seven yards per carry.

Here's how players graded out via PFF.

Top 10 Offensive Players

QB Nate Bennett - 91.4 grade HB Ryelan Morris - 79.4 grade WR Jayden McGowan - 73.4 grade WR Louis Brown IV - 70.8 grade SLWR Gavin Freeman - 69.8 grade RG Koltin Sieracki - 68.6 grade WR DeBraun Hampton - 65.0 grade HB Caden Knighten - 64.8 grade Michael Turner - 63.9 grade WR Dre'lon Miller - 61.7 grade

Bottom Five Offensive Players

TE Tony Livingstone - 27.1 grade TE Matthew Klopfenstein - 44.9 grade RG Asher Hale - 50.6 grade RG Nate Kibble - 58.3 grade HB HD Davis - 58.5 grade

Top 10 Defensive Players

FS Bo Onu - 79.0 grade SS Micah Gifford - 76.1 grade CB Reggie Bush II - 75.9 grade CB LeVar Thornton Jr. - 75.6 grade CB Devon Jordan - 75.1 grade MLB Travion Barnes - 73.9 grade FS Daniel Cobbs - 73.1 grade DT Traevon Mitchell - 72.5 grade DT Kamren Washington - 69.4 grade RE Kyler Jordan - 69.2 grade

Bottom Five Defensive Players

OLB Garrick Ponder - 48.5 grade MLB Kedrick Walker - 48.9 grade NT Hosea Wheeler - 55.9 grade CB Silton McKelvey - 58.5 grade LB Kyland Reed - 59.1 grade

Snap Counts To Know

Backup SS Tyler Turner gets over 48 snaps saturday, almost double what he had last week

RT Cole Rhett gets over 36 more snaps than last week

WR Dre'lon Miller's snap count increases from 25 to 38

QB Edward Griffin doesn't see the field after having 23 snaps last week

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.