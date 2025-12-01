Baylor football reportedly dismisses former defensive starter
According to SicEm365, Baylor has dismissed CB Caden Jenkins from the team. The dismissal is from Jenkins breaking multiple team rules.
Jenkins joined the program back in 2023, where he burst onto the scene. In 2023, coming to Baylor as a three-star prospect, Jenkins started eight games for Dave Aranda's defense. He recorded 34 tackles and grabbed three interceptions. His high-level play as a freshman earned him Second-Team Freshman All-American status.
Entering 2024, Jenkins played in every game and started. He recorded 21 tackles and picked off one pass. But Jenkins' play went downhill quickly this season.
The 6-foot-1 CB didn't start any games and played a rotational role in eight games. His highest snap count was against Arizona State, where he saw 45 snaps.
Jenkins' name is no longer listed on Baylor's roster.
With Jenkins hitting the bench, guys like LeVar Thornton and Caldra Williford both stepped up. Thornton led the corners this season with 522 snaps and Williford was second with 339 snaps. Reggie Bush came on late and he recorded 331 snaps.
The trio, barring any transfer decisions, could all come back next season to Waco. With Baylor losing plenty of pieces, Aranda would love to have some sort of continuity in the backend of the defense. Even guys like Calvin Simpson-Hunt, Kyler Beatty, and Leo Almanza Jr. didn't see much playing time, but spending time in the system could go a long way for the Bears next season.
It seems obvious that Aranda will need to hit the portal to bring in some fresh talent, but at least Baylor has some familiar faces to depend on entering the '26 season.
