In a defensive battle against Texas Tech, Baylor came up short, losing 20-10. There's still plenty to fix before the Bears wrap up their regular season next Saturday against Houston. Here's how each position group graded out following the loss.

Quarterback: C

Nov 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway (2) drops back to pass against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Lagway was forced to throw the ball a lot in this game, finishing 30-of-48 for 236 yards and a touchdown. The reason for the lower grade comes down to his accuracy.

There were plenty of opportunities to pick up first downs, but some of his throws weren't placed where they needed to be. With better ball placement, Baylor could have made more plays through the air and kept drives alive.

Wide Receiver: B-

Nov 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor wide receiver Taz Williams Jr. (18) makes a diving catch as Texas Tech Red Raiders defender (6) closes in during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The wide receivers managed to pick up a decent number of receptions, but there weren't many big plays from this group in this game. The receivers combined for 18 receptions but didn't score. While they were able to make some catches, the lack of explosive plays kept Baylor from getting points on the board.

Running Backs: D

There's not too much to say about this group. Baylor was never able to get anything going in the running game, as Ryelan Morris led the way with just 20 yards on eight carries. The ground game continues to struggle and remains one of Baylor's biggest weaknesses.

Tight End: A

Nov 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Tech safety Malik Esquerra (24) reaches to break up a pass intended for Baylor tight end Tony Livingston (10) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tony Livingston led the tight ends with 47 yards on four receptions. Hawkins Polley had one reception for 19 yards, while Matthew Klopfenstein finished with two catches for 10 yards and a touchdown. Baylor has done a good job of targeting its tight ends in the red zone this season, and they continue to find ways to get into the end zone.

Offensive Line: D

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Nate Kibble (70) in action against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot of the struggles in the running game fall on the offensive line. The blocking simply hasn't been good enough to give Baylor the confidence to consistently run the ball, especially against a team like Texas Tech. The Bears need to find a way to improve up front if they want to get more production out of their rushing attack.

The pass blocking also struggled, as the Red Raiders picked up four sacks in this game. The offensive line has been a liability for Baylor this season and continues to hold this offense back.

Defensive Line: B+

The Bears' defense kept them in this game. Although Texas Tech was able to rush for 231 yards, the defensive line still did a good job of creating pressure on the Red Raiders. The performance could've been better, but this group still did its part to keep Baylor competitive

Linebackers: B

Nov 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Kaleb Burns (41) sacks Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Thomas Castellanos (4) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The linebackers struggled to slow down Texas Tech's run game. This group needed to do a better job of stopping the run and limiting the big gains throughout the game. Kaleb Burns picked up a sack, but missed tackles became an issue as this game progressed.

Secondary: B+

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor cornerback LeVar Thornton Jr. (25) deflects a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver Jamal Polite Jr. (13) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech only picked up 171 passing yards, but the big plays allowed by the secondary brought this group's grade down. The Bears also came away with two interceptions. The overall performance wasn't bad, but receptions of 49, 48, and 34 yards by the Red Raiders led to points for Texas Tech.

Special teams: B

Oct 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Baylor Bears kicker Rhett Armstrong (98) kicks the extra point during the first quarter against the Central Florida Knights at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rhett Armstrong went 1-for-2 on field goal attempts in this game. Palmer Williams had seven punts, averaging 51.9 yards per punt, which was a bright spot for this group. His performance helped give the special teams unit a slightly better grade despite Armstrong missing one of his attempts.

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