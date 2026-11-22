Baylor, coming off of the loss against BYU on Nov. 14th, returned to Waco to take on the visiting Red Raiders of Texas Tech. The Red Raiders came into the game with Big 12 Championship aspirations and CFP hopes and Baylor had every desire to play spoiler to both. In a game showed potential for a high-scoring affair, it ended up being more of a defensive struggle.

As with every game this season, there were some standout performers and a few that missed the mark. Let's explore the Studs and Duds from Baylor's 20-10 loss to Texas Tech.

Stud: The Entire Baylor Defense

After last week's Studs and Duds list left off the defense entirely after their inability to stop Bear Bachmeier and the BYU offense, the Bears defense redeemed themselves this week. Managing to corral Thomas Castellanos and limit the Red Raiders from explosive plays throughout the first half kept the game tied at 7-7. The Bears defense would record 2 sacks, 9 TFLs, and both a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, as well as 2 INTs.

Stud: TE Matthew Klopfenstein

Catching his third touchdown of the season in the second quarter, Matthew Klopfenstein showed sure hands on the reception. Klopfenstein would also provide his services as a run and pass blocker throughout the game.

Stud: CB LeVar Thorton Jr

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Texas Tech was marching down the field to start off the second half, Baylor's defense had no answers for them as the Red Raiders were just beginning to overpower with their rushing attack. It would eventually come to a third down and short, just outside of the red zone. Castellanos would throw one of his only passes on the drive, but instead of to another Red Raider it went directly into the hands of LeVar Thorton Jr.

Stud: P Palmer Williams

Palmer Williams just punted a ball 81 yards. pic.twitter.com/5L8D3trSYo — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 21, 2026

Palmer Williams is the best punter in college football today. When Baylor needs to play the game of field position, Williams is among the best in the entire nation when it comes to strength and accuracy. Showing his leg strength in the third quarter, Williams would have an 81 yard punt roll into the end zone for a touchback.

Dud: QB DJ Lagway

Nov 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws a pass against Texas Tech Red Raiders defenders during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flashes of brilliance over the season from DJ Lagway don't excuse his lack of production in these bigger games. Baylor becoming a passing-only team wouldn't be nearly the issue that I find it to be if Lagway was able to keep the offense on the field and score points. Both of those were things that Lagway struggled with heavily in this game against Texas Tech

Dud: Baylor's Rushing Attack

Oct 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Baylor Bears running back Ryelan Morris (25) avoids a tackle by Central Florida Knights cornerback Jayden Bellamy (1) during the second half at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' offensive line is offensively bad. There is no push generated, and it forced Baylor to become one-dimensional very early in this game. Baylor would go through the second and third quarters rushing the ball 8 times for -2 yards. No matter how you try to spin it, that's abysmal.

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