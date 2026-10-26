The Bears had a disappointing outing against the Jayhawks Saturday afternoon; to put it bluntly, even though they had the lead most of the game, Baylor was outplayed by a more driven-to-win Kansas team. With, but not limited to, four punts, an interception, a dozen penalties for 116 yards, and a costly blocked field goal in the final moments of regulation that ultimately sealed Baylor's defeat, the Bears could find no real rhythm to get things done on offense.

Gavin Freeman had another Gavin Freeman-esque game even while being tightly covered throughout the game and led the team with 123 yards and nine catches. The defense added another 5 QB sacks to bring their season total up to 27, 7 TFLs bringing them to 59 on the season, as well as 2 INTs on the day to give them 8 this year so far; both the SK and TFL numbers exceed last year's totals whereas the Bears had 9 total INTs in 2025.

Top Ten Offensive Players

1. DJ Lagway - 83.7 Grade

2. Jayden McGowan - 76.0 Grade

3. Gavin Freeman - 71.2 Grade

4. Tony Livingston - 67.9 Grade

5. Dre'lon Miller - 65.1 Grade

6. Michael Turner - 61.8 Grade

7. Caden Knighten - 61.8 Grade

8. Jadon Porter - 60.6 Grade

9. Ryelan Morris - 60.6 Grade

10. Asher Hale - 60.2 Grade

Bottom Five Offensive Players

1. Kaden Sieracki - 37.7 Grade

2. Matthew Klopfenstein - 40.8 Grade

3. Taz Williams Jr. - 49.0 Grade

4. Hawkins Polley - 49.9 Grade

5. Cole Rhett - 53.1 Grade

Top Ten Defensive Players

🛑 4TH DOWN STOP 🛑 pic.twitter.com/7ZXBeY8Vki — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 24, 2026

1. Jamaal Whyce Jr - 90.2 Grade

2. Tyler Turner - 77.1 Grade

3. Zavion Hardy - 72.8 Grade

4. Travion Barnes - 70.7 Grade

5. Hosea Wheeler - 70.6 Grade

6. Daniel Cobbs - 70.3 Grade

7. Traevon "Slug" Mitchell - 68.9 Grade

8. Trent Thomas - 68.5 Grade

9. Devon Jordan - 66.5 Grade

10. Jordan Mack 65.8 Grade

Bottom Five Defensive Players

1. Reggie Bush II - 41.7 Grade

2. Kedrick Walker - 43.2 Grade

3. Micah Gifford - 46.4 Grade

4. Colby McCalister - 49.7 Grade

5. Devin Turner - 51.5 Grade

Snap Count and Numbers to Consider

Cooper Lovelace is the only offensive lineman to have a higher PFF grade as a run blocker (60.9) than pass protection (43.3).



No Substitutions on the O-line as each of the 5 starters played all 70 snaps in the game.



Reggie Bush II had another game with under 40 snaps played (31 total against Kansas) but was the lowest rated overall defensive player with a grade of 41.7 this week compared to last week's 69.5 grade.



Bouncing back from his worst PFF graded game of the year against TCU (39.5), DJ Lagway was far and away the highest graded offensive player this week, grading 83.7 for his performance this week.

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