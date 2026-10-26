Baylor's PFF Grades and Snap Counts Following Disappointing Loss Against Kansas
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The Bears had a disappointing outing against the Jayhawks Saturday afternoon; to put it bluntly, even though they had the lead most of the game, Baylor was outplayed by a more driven-to-win Kansas team. With, but not limited to, four punts, an interception, a dozen penalties for 116 yards, and a costly blocked field goal in the final moments of regulation that ultimately sealed Baylor's defeat, the Bears could find no real rhythm to get things done on offense.
Gavin Freeman had another Gavin Freeman-esque game even while being tightly covered throughout the game and led the team with 123 yards and nine catches. The defense added another 5 QB sacks to bring their season total up to 27, 7 TFLs bringing them to 59 on the season, as well as 2 INTs on the day to give them 8 this year so far; both the SK and TFL numbers exceed last year's totals whereas the Bears had 9 total INTs in 2025.
Top Ten Offensive Players
1. DJ Lagway - 83.7 Grade
2. Jayden McGowan - 76.0 Grade
3. Gavin Freeman - 71.2 Grade
4. Tony Livingston - 67.9 Grade
5. Dre'lon Miller - 65.1 Grade
6. Michael Turner - 61.8 Grade
7. Caden Knighten - 61.8 Grade
8. Jadon Porter - 60.6 Grade
9. Ryelan Morris - 60.6 Grade
10. Asher Hale - 60.2 Grade
Bottom Five Offensive Players
1. Kaden Sieracki - 37.7 Grade
2. Matthew Klopfenstein - 40.8 Grade
3. Taz Williams Jr. - 49.0 Grade
4. Hawkins Polley - 49.9 Grade
5. Cole Rhett - 53.1 Grade
Top Ten Defensive Players
1. Jamaal Whyce Jr - 90.2 Grade
2. Tyler Turner - 77.1 Grade
3. Zavion Hardy - 72.8 Grade
4. Travion Barnes - 70.7 Grade
5. Hosea Wheeler - 70.6 Grade
6. Daniel Cobbs - 70.3 Grade
7. Traevon "Slug" Mitchell - 68.9 Grade
8. Trent Thomas - 68.5 Grade
9. Devon Jordan - 66.5 Grade
10. Jordan Mack 65.8 Grade
Bottom Five Defensive Players
1. Reggie Bush II - 41.7 Grade
2. Kedrick Walker - 43.2 Grade
3. Micah Gifford - 46.4 Grade
4. Colby McCalister - 49.7 Grade
5. Devin Turner - 51.5 Grade
Snap Count and Numbers to Consider
Cooper Lovelace is the only offensive lineman to have a higher PFF grade as a run blocker (60.9) than pass protection (43.3).
No Substitutions on the O-line as each of the 5 starters played all 70 snaps in the game.
Reggie Bush II had another game with under 40 snaps played (31 total against Kansas) but was the lowest rated overall defensive player with a grade of 41.7 this week compared to last week's 69.5 grade.
Bouncing back from his worst PFF graded game of the year against TCU (39.5), DJ Lagway was far and away the highest graded offensive player this week, grading 83.7 for his performance this week.
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Brad is a writer and contributes to the Baylor Bears on SI, with aspirations to share his own unique thoughts and perspectives with fans. Whether through the facts and figures of the past or the untold potential and triumphs of the future, sports have always been a large influence on Brad's storytelling and life overall. His inspiration to write began while watching sports when he first noticed the highs and lows of each game, each quarter, each play; there's a story in each of them worth telling, and he wanted to tell them.Follow TheBradTeague