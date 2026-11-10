Baylor Football Surges in National Rankings After Homecoming Win Over Iowa State

Baylor’s strong start under interim head coach Joe Klanderman continued Saturday with a 42-31 victory over Iowa State, securing bowl eligibility and giving the Bears consecutive wins for the first time since September.

Now 6-3 overall and 4-2 in Big 12 play, Baylor has bounced back from its losses to TCU and Kansas. The Bears have scored 83 points in two games under Klanderman, with quarterback DJ Lagway making an impact through both the air and on the ground.

The latest national rankings reflect that progress, although Baylor remains outside both major Top 25 polls.

AP Top 25: Baylor Remains Unranked

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor received no votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 despite improving to 6-3.

Five Big 12 teams made the rankings, led by No. 2 Utah, which climbed one spot after defeating BYU 28-20. Texas Tech rose three places to No. 10, while BYU dropped four spots to No. 12.

Houston climbed three places to No. 14, and Arizona moved up two spots to No. 22. Oklahoma State received 21 voting points but remained outside the Top 25.

Three of Baylor’s remaining opponents are ranked, beginning with Saturday’s trip to BYU. The Bears then host Texas Tech on Nov. 21 before closing the regular season at Houston on Nov. 28.

Coaches Poll: Bears Still Await Recognition

Baylor also received no votes in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, leaving the Bears without support in either major national poll.

Utah leads the Big 12 at No. 2, followed by Texas Tech at No. 10, BYU at No. 12, Houston at No. 16 and Arizona at No. 21.

Oklahoma State received 27 voting points outside the Top 25, while Baylor has yet to regain the support it received earlier this season.

The Bears earned three voting points following their win at Arizona State and nine during the subsequent bye week, but lost that support after falling to TCU.

The Athletic Rankings: Baylor Climbs to No. 39

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Baylor climbed six spots to No. 39 in The Athletic’s latest rankings, moving up from No. 45 following Saturday’s victory over Iowa State.

The Bears have now won consecutive games under Klanderman, scoring 83 combined points against UCF and Iowa State. Their latest ranking puts them back where they stood before their losses to TCU and Kansas.

The improvement is particularly notable considering Baylor fell as low as No. 65 following its loss to Kansas. The Bears have since climbed 26 places, although their upcoming schedule will provide a much tougher test.

CBS Sports Rankings: Baylor Enters the Top 30

Baylor climbed seven places to No. 29 in CBS Sports’ latest rankings of all 138 FBS teams.

The Bears entered last week at No. 36 after jumping 19 spots following their 41-9 victory at UCF. Saturday’s win over Iowa State moved them another seven places, putting Baylor one spot behind Missouri and ahead of Wisconsin.

Baylor is now ranked higher than it was before its losses to TCU and Kansas, when CBS Sports had the Bears at No. 30.

The improvement comes after two very different offensive performances. Lagway threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns against UCF before rushing for 119 yards and accounting for three total touchdowns against Iowa State.

The Bears have found more ways to move the ball under Klanderman, although Saturday’s defensive struggles leave plenty to address before facing BYU.

What Comes Next for Baylor

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears have already accomplished something they couldn’t manage last season: reaching six victories and securing bowl eligibility.

Their next challenge is proving they can compete with the Big 12’s best teams.

Saturday’s trip to No. 12 BYU will be Baylor’s first game against a ranked opponent under Klanderman. The Cougars are coming off a loss to Utah, while Baylor enters with consecutive victories and an offense that has scored at least 40 points in both.

Lagway’s increased involvement in the running game has helped Baylor produce more explosive plays, but the defense will need to improve after allowing 472 yards against Iowa State.

With three ranked opponents remaining, Baylor has opportunities to strengthen its national standing before the postseason.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.