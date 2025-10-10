Baylor football TE Michael Trigg is predicted to go Round 1 in 2026 NFL Draft
With the Baylor Bears being at just about the halfway point in the season, media outlets, scouts, and fans across the country have already turned their heads to mock drafts for the upcoming NFL Draft in April of 2026. While some players have remained at the top of draft boards, others have seen their stock rise due to their stellar performance thus far in the 2025-2026 season. One of those names who has seen their stock skyrocket is none other than Baylor's Michael Trigg.
Michael Trigg has had an interesting path before his breakout season in Waco. Dating back to his time as a recruit, Trigg was ranked the 8th best tight end in the country, the number 35 overall recruit, and ranked just inside the top 250 of all national recruits. Given his status as a high-profile recruit, Trigg has over 45 Division 1 scholarship offers from schools such as Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, and Georgia, to name a couple. Ultimately, Trigg ended up committing to the USC Trojans to play his collegiate ball, where he spent 1 season before transferring to the University of Mississippi. Yet, the change of scenery was not quite enough for Trigg, coupled with lackluster production, which led to him transferring for a second time, before arriving in Waco with Dave Aranda.
When Trigg first arrived in Waco, the hype surrounding what he could be for a struggling Baylor offense was palpable. Trigg's rare combination of size, speed, catch radius, and route running allows him to get open, create separation, and bring in tough passes like a pro (there's a reason he's listed as one of my game changers in the present, week in and week out for Baylor. However, even with the tools to succeed, something was not clicking for Trigg, as his production in 2024 was disappointing. Yet, this year, everything seems to have changed. While some of his increased production is due to the spectacular play of quarterback Sawyer Robertson, Trigg has been a true difference-maker for the Bears this season. Through the first 6 games of the season, Trigg has hauled in 29 receptions for 439 yards and 4 touchdowns.
With Trigg's talent and capabilities now on full display, he has caught the attention of media outlets and draft experts nationwide. Prior to this season, Trigg could be seen as a Day 3 pick in the draft, yet just yesterday, depending on where you looked, Trigg could be seen as high as a first-round pick and as low as a fifth-round pick. While there is still a lot of time left in the season to alter his draft stock, if Michael Trigg is able to keep up this production, there is no reason he should not be able to crack the top-15, if not even push for the top-10.