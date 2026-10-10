Baylor Football Week 6 Viewing Guide While on Bye
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With both Baylor and TCU both on a bye-week, talk about the Revivalry next week can be put on a pause for at least a moment. Several of Baylor's other future opponents will be playing on Saturday however. Consider this your guide to Week 6 football viewing and research.
Baylor's Remaining Schedule
Week 7 - Vs. TCU: The Horned Frogs, like the Bears, are off this week ahead of the Blackout in the Brazos on October 17th. No televised game this week.
Week 8 - @ Kansas: Baylor travels to Lawrence, Kansas to take on the Jayhawks October 24th. Kansas travels to Utah this week to take on the Utes on FOX at 7:00PM CT.
Week 9 - @ UCF: Traveling to Orlando, Florida, on October 30th to challenge UCF, this will be the only Bears game this season to take place on a Friday. This week however, UCF goes on the road to play Oklahoma State airing on ESPN2 at 11:00 AM CT.
Week 10 - Vs. Iowa State: The penultimate home game for Baylor on November 7th will see the Bears hosting the Cyclones. Iowa State already played BYU Friday night, losing 24-10. A key takeaway from the game being the Cyclones' struggles against the Cougars' defensive front throughout the entire game, managing less than 3 yards per play on offense.
Week 11 - @ BYU: Baylor heads to Provo, Utah, to take on the Cougars on November 14th. BYU (without LJ Martin) defeated Iowa State on Friday night 24-10. Among the key takeaways from the game are both the Cougars going 0-3 on 4th down conversions (2 of them inside the ISU 5-yard line) as well as the BYU defense not allowing the ISU offense to ever take advantage by scoring off of any of those turnovers.
Week 12 - Vs. Texas Tech: Also on a bye-week the Red Raiders do not have a televised game this week. Baylor will host Texas Tech in Waco on November 21st for their final home (and penultimate) game of the season.
Week 13 - @ Houston: Houston hosts the Bears in their final game of their regular season on November 28th. For Week 6 however, the Cougars are on the road against the Wildcats of Kansas State airing on FOX at 2:30 PM CT.
Schedule Your Big 12 Football Watching Day
UCF vs. Oklahoma State at 11:00 AM CT - ESPN2, to start the day off with seeing how UCF's defense contends with the home-team Cowboys passing attack.
Houston vs. K-State 2:30 PM CT - FOX, will continue the afternoon with what could be an upset watch for the visiting Houston team.
Kansas vs. Utah 7:00 PM CT - FOX, to finish off a day of football that could see the three home teams go undefeated this week (all four counting BYU on Friday night).
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Brad is a writer and contributes to the Baylor Bears on SI, with aspirations to share his own unique thoughts and perspectives with fans. Whether through the facts and figures of the past or the untold potential and triumphs of the future, sports have always been a large influence on Brad's storytelling and life overall. His inspiration to write began while watching sports when he first noticed the highs and lows of each game, each quarter, each play; there's a story in each of them worth telling, and he wanted to tell them.Follow TheBradTeague