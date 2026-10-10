Baylor Football Week 6 Viewing Guide While on Bye

With both Baylor and TCU both on a bye-week, talk about the Revivalry next week can be put on a pause for at least a moment. Several of Baylor's other future opponents will be playing on Saturday however. Consider this your guide to Week 6 football viewing and research.

Baylor's Remaining Schedule

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Louis Brown IV (4) makes a catch for a touchdown against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) during the second quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 7 - Vs. TCU: The Horned Frogs, like the Bears, are off this week ahead of the Blackout in the Brazos on October 17th. No televised game this week.

Week 8 - @ Kansas: Baylor travels to Lawrence, Kansas to take on the Jayhawks October 24th. Kansas travels to Utah this week to take on the Utes on FOX at 7:00PM CT.

Week 9 - @ UCF: Traveling to Orlando, Florida, on October 30th to challenge UCF, this will be the only Bears game this season to take place on a Friday. This week however, UCF goes on the road to play Oklahoma State airing on ESPN2 at 11:00 AM CT.

Week 10 - Vs. Iowa State: The penultimate home game for Baylor on November 7th will see the Bears hosting the Cyclones. Iowa State already played BYU Friday night, losing 24-10. A key takeaway from the game being the Cyclones' struggles against the Cougars' defensive front throughout the entire game, managing less than 3 yards per play on offense.

Oct 9, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) throws a pass during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 11 - @ BYU: Baylor heads to Provo, Utah, to take on the Cougars on November 14th. BYU (without LJ Martin) defeated Iowa State on Friday night 24-10. Among the key takeaways from the game are both the Cougars going 0-3 on 4th down conversions (2 of them inside the ISU 5-yard line) as well as the BYU defense not allowing the ISU offense to ever take advantage by scoring off of any of those turnovers.

Week 12 - Vs. Texas Tech: Also on a bye-week the Red Raiders do not have a televised game this week. Baylor will host Texas Tech in Waco on November 21st for their final home (and penultimate) game of the season.

Week 13 - @ Houston: Houston hosts the Bears in their final game of their regular season on November 28th. For Week 6 however, the Cougars are on the road against the Wildcats of Kansas State airing on FOX at 2:30 PM CT.

Schedule Your Big 12 Football Watching Day

Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the helmets of the Baylor Bears and the Iowa State Cyclones and the Kansas Jayhawks and the Oklahoma Sooners during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

UCF vs. Oklahoma State at 11:00 AM CT - ESPN2, to start the day off with seeing how UCF's defense contends with the home-team Cowboys passing attack.

Houston vs. K-State 2:30 PM CT - FOX, will continue the afternoon with what could be an upset watch for the visiting Houston team.

Kansas vs. Utah 7:00 PM CT - FOX, to finish off a day of football that could see the three home teams go undefeated this week (all four counting BYU on Friday night).

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