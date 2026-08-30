Baylor Has Nothing to Fear From TCU if This is How They're Going to Play

Yes, this might be an overreaction. Yeah, the game literally took place across the Atlantic Ocean. Sure, the coach of North Carolina is Bill Belichick, a man whose reputation speaks volumes. And because "Why not add to the variables of this game?" it was also raining. But those weren't the biggest factors that caused TCU to lose this game, or the reason I'm claiming that Baylor has less to fear from TCU in their Week 0 game.

This Might Come up at Practice This Week

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Austin Jordan (1) breaks up a pass intended for North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The thing that requires immediate mentioning is how the game effectively ended. If by some chance the Bears find themselves in the same situation at the end of the game the Horned Frogs had Saturday against the Tar Heels, it should be absolutely expected that Coach Dave Aranda will attempt the exact same tactic of "drawing the opponent offside."

He should, given the recent results it just had, it's hard to argue against. TCU fell for it, though, and that's one of the reasons why TCU should be more worried about Baylor than the other way around.

Rough Night or Sign of Things to Come?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TCU QB Jaden Craig's decision-making saw him trying to squeeze a few passes through tight coverage, into double-coverage, and at least once on a fourth down running a bootleg left to the left hash and passing back across his body while still running left as a right handed quarterback.

I can appreciate a quarterback willing to give the throw a chance. They make for exciting highlights, and are a trait of a player who is always actively trying to win. But for Travion Barnes and a Baylor Bears defense that will be hungry for interceptions, they'll be ready to eat; Craig can be better than his Week 0 performance, but he's already shown that he can be beaten.

If They're Going to Give Them Away, Baylor Will Accept

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a yellow penalty flag on the field during the Houston Cougars game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penalties aren't a guarantee each game, they do however show enough of a lack of discipline to get penalized. The total cost to TCU being 100 yards through 11 penalties. Safe to say that after giving an entire football field's worth of yardage, TCU was lucky that the score was as close as it ended up being.

Final Takeaway?

Baylor hosts TCU on October 17th, and if TCU's game August 29th in Ireland against North Carolina is any indication as to how they're going to play the rest of this season, they become a much less scary opponent than was once thought.

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