Potential Impact Freshmen Who Could Shape Baylor Football in 2026

Baylor enters the 2026 season with a roster rebuilt around experienced transfers, but a select group of true and redshirt freshmen have put themselves in a position to contribute immediately.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Taz Williams Jr. owns the clearest route to a consistent offensive role. Williams appeared in four games last season, preserving his redshirt while catching one pass for 11 yards and contributing on special teams. He has since emerged as a young leader in a reconfigured position group.

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“We’re all just bought in,” Williams said during spring practice. “We’re all fighting for the same end goal, and we’re all fighting together to get there.”

True freshmen on the offensive side of the football

True freshman London Smith has generated the strongest preseason praise. The Waco University product recorded more than 1,400 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior before arriving at Baylor at 6-foot and 211 pounds.

“His best ball is not even close to where it’s at right now,” offensive coordinator Jake Spavital said. “He’s playing at a high level right now.”

At running back, Ryelan Morris brings a different skill set to a deep room featuring Dawson Pendergrass, Caden Knighten and Michael Turner. Morris rushed for more than 2,100 yards and 30 touchdowns during his senior season.

“He is a home run hitter out of the backfield,” head coach Dave Aranda said. “Anytime you can give a guy a ball and three yards can go to 80 yards, there’s a positive, and we got that with him.”

Spavital said Morris has “done a lot of great things,” creating the possibility of specialized touches, motion packages or return opportunities.

Offensive lineman Donel Robinson Jr. could benefit from Baylor’s uncertainty up front. The 6-foot-3, 308-pound freshman played on both sides of the line in high school. Aranda acknowledged “some rawness” in Robinson’s game but praised his “nastiness,” “aggressiveness” and “dog mentality.”

Liberty Christian quarterback Quinn Murphy (Liz Parke / TAPPS MEDIA Courtesy to the Star-TelegramRead) | Liz Parke / TAPPS MEDIA Courtesy to the Star-Telegram

Quarterbacks Quinn Murphy and Edward Griffin also remain in the competition to back up DJ Lagway. Griffin redshirted last season, while Murphy has impressed coaches with his athleticism.

“Quinn’s a very talented individual,” Spavital said. “He’s one of the faster guys on our team.”

Spavital said Murphy, Griffin and Nate Bennett have “all had their moments.” Neither young quarterback is expected to start, but winning the backup job places one freshman a snap away from directing Baylor’s offense.

Defensive playmakers emerging

Defensively, Jae’Lin Battle enters college with the frame to compete for rotational work immediately. The 6-foot-2, 303-pound defensive lineman recorded 62 tackles and 17 tackles for loss as a senior.

“He’s so powerful, with his lower center of gravity, he can make plays sideline to sideline,” Aranda said. “His pass rush ability is underrated.”

Linebacker Jamarion Phillips also could establish an early role on special teams before earning defensive snaps. Phillips produced 90 tackles as a junior after totaling 23 tackles for loss and 14 sacks as a sophomore at South Oak Cliff.

“He’s been underrated his whole career,” Aranda said, calling Phillips “one of the most electric playmakers that we’ve got.”