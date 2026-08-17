Week 2 of fall camp is officially in the rearview, and we are getting closer to the first game of the season being a reality. Although Baylor's offense has been pretty much set for the past couple of weeks, we are going to go over who I believe will be the starters for this upcoming season.

Quarterback: DJ Lagway

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway takes questions from reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No questions here; coordinators and coaches have spoken nothing but good things about Lagway since he arrived in Waco. Lagway himself says that Waco feels like a new home, and he genuinely feels comfortable here in this offense. Being in a system like Jake Spavital's can really open up the speed and arm talent of Lagway and could potentially be the recipe for a seriously top-ranking offense in the Big 12 this year.

Running Back: Dawson Pendergrass

Following Bryson Washington's transfer, Redshirt Junior Dawson Pendergrass looks to be a major weapon in this offense. He unfortunately missed the entire season last year, but had a very solid freshman and sophomore year. Pendergrass racked up over 670 yards on 121 carries and found the end zone six times in 2024. A very physical runner who can also be a huge threat in the backfield catching passes, which looks to be a perfect fit for Lagway and this offensive scheme.

WR 1 (X): Louis Brown IV

CSU football's sophomore wide receiver Louis Brown IV snags a pass during pregame warmups before the Border War against Wyoming at War Mermorial Stadium on Friday Nov. 3, 2023 in Laramie, Wyo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brown will likely be the guy your gonna see line up on the outside, going for the majority of the deep routes, while being the primary target for this offense. Brown was a major contributor for Colorado State in 2022-2023 and had a very successful sophomore season with San Diego State, combining for over 85 catches for over 1100 yards and eight touchdowns.

WR 2 (Z): Dre'lon Miller

Miller was a severely underrated receiver for the Colorado Buffaloes over the past two years. A former top-100 recruit from Texas, Miller spent two years at Colorado, having 52 catches for over 435 yards and four touchdowns. His second year, he was mainly used as a hybrid threat, getting multiple snaps from the backfield taking handoffs, and getting multiple jet sweep opportunities. I'm really excited to see what Jake Spavital draws up with this kid because he has some serious potential in this kind of offense.

Slot Receiver: Gavin Freeman

Nov 1, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Gavin Freeman (17) runs with the ball during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Oklahoma State transfer looks to be a viable slot option in Baylor's offense this year. A twitchy, five-foot-eight receiver that has some high-dynamic breakaway speed. He will definitely be a threat on crossing routes, screens, and any type of short route. He could likely make his way into a role on punt and kick returns.

Tight End: Tony Livingston

Tony comes to Baylor with his teammate, the quarterback, after two years with Florida. Was never a consistent starter but had 232 yards and four touchdowns last year, along with being the fifth-best PFF-graded tight end in the SEC. Tony will be a great run blocker and can be a reliable pass catcher as well. Definitely a good player to give Lagway a familiar face while joining this newly built roster.

Offensive Lineman (From Left to Right)

Left Tackle: Logan Moore, a junior transfer from UAB. Six-foot-eight, 291 pounds, with a very big frame, he should be a reliable blindside blocker for Lagway this year. Offensive line coach Austin Woods confirmed he was working at left tackle recently.

Left Guard: Nate Kibble, sophomore transfer from Texas. A top-50 offensive line recruit, he was the 30th-best-ranked interior lineman in the portal this year. Only saw the field in three games for the Longhorns last season, but has extremely high hopes of developing into a supreme guard.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Nate Kibble (70) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Center: Koltin Sieracki, returning player going into his junior year. Was a rotational lineman last season who had over 100 snaps playing center. With Yakiri Walker's eligibility being denied, Koltin will likely be the one taking snaps under center for the Bears this season.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Koltin Sieracki (66) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Guard: Asher Hale, a junior transfer who played two seasons at South Alabama, which had major success in rushing offense, averaging over 199 yards a game on the ground, and was at the top of the conference with over 32 touchdowns in the year.

Right Tackle: Kaden Sieracki, a returning fifth-year senior who started every game at right tackle last year. Twin brother of Koltin, Kaden was very solid last year, grading 65.5 in run blocking and allowing zero sacks last year, with just two QB hits allowed.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Kaden Sieracki (74) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect