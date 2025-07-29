Inside The Bears

Will Baylor football win its first over Outland Trophy in 2025?

The Bears had one player named to the Outland Trophy Watch List

Trent Knoop

On Tuesday, the Outland Trophy Watch List was revealed and there were 80 names on the preseason list. Of the 80 names listed, there was one Baylor Bear who is getting plenty of early recognition, and that's offensive guard Omar Aigbedion.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound guard was named as a second-team All-Big 12 honoree in 2024 for Baylor. Aigbedion started all 13 games at RG for Baylor in 2024. According to PFF, he recorded a 77.7 pass-block and 75.7 run-block grade.

Back for his senior season, you can read the full press release below.

DALLAS –Baylor football offensive lineman Omar Aigbedion has been named to the 2025 Outland Trophy Watch List, as announced Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

Aigbedion is one of 50 standout interior linemen selected to this year's watch list, representing nine FBS conferences and Independents. Aigbedion is one of 16 guards on this year's list, marking the first time since 2012 that guards have led the Outland Trophy Watch List by position. Fifteen offensive tackles, 10 defensive tackles and nine centers round out the watch list.

A native of Katy, Texas, Aigbedion was a force at right guard in his first season with the Bears after transferring from Montana State. A vocal and physical leader for the BU offensive line that improved to sixth nationally in offensive line efficiency according to Sport Source Analytics, up from No. 112 previously, Aigbedion earned All-Big 12 honors in 2024 while paving the way for a top-20 offense. Last season, Baylor ranked No. 20 nationally in total offense, No. 19 in scoring offense, No. 19 in team passing efficiency and No. 27 in total first downs. Additionally, Aigbedion anchored the O-Line group that ranked No. 36 in fewest sacks allowed and No. 4 nationally in TFLs allowed.

Earlier this summer, Aigbedion was recognized as a preseason All-Big 12 performer by multiple outlets and an All-Texas selection by Dave Campbell's Texas Football. Aigbedion is one of 10 Big 12 linemen included on this year's watch list.

The recipient of the 2025 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards show, live on ESPN on Friday, Dec. 12. The official trophy presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee on Jan. 21, 2026, in Omaha, Neb.

The FWAA will announce six or seven Outland Trophy semifinalists on Nov. 19 at a reception in Omaha, and those players will then be pared down to three finalists announced on Nov. 25 on ESPN. Committee members then, by individual ballot, select the winner. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award; ends and edge rushers are not eligible.

