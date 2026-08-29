Mistakes Doom TCU in Dublin

TCU entered Dublin expecting to begin the 2026 season with a statement. Instead, the Horned Frogs left Ireland with a long list of questions.

Penalties, turnovers, special teams mistakes and an offense that struggled to consistently move the football proved costly as North Carolina defeated TCU 15-10. The Frogs had opportunities to take control but repeatedly got in their own way.

So what went wrong, what can TCU build on and how concerned should Frog fans be after Week 0?

We were told and promised a cleaner brand of football, better execution, and more concise play-calling. That's not what we got today. Sloppiness hurt the Frogs, with a multitude of penalties — the second-most in a game during the Sonny Dykes era. Jaden Craig fumbled twice, one of which was recovered by North Carolina's defense, and he threw a plethora of interceptable balls, though none were caught.

The punter and the long snapper are two players you never really want to know the names of, and unfortunately, we learned the long snapper's name today. A bounced snap that punter John Hoyet Chance was still able to get away was just a precursor to a sailed snap from long snapper Will Terry later on. The ball sailed a good few yards over the punter's head, forcing Hoyet Chance to kick it out of the back of the end zone for a safety to save a potential touchdown. All this to say, errors hurt and killed the Frogs today — not the brand of football we were promised.

TCU's Offense Raises Immediate Concerns

By the numbers, you can look back and be somewhat satisfied with today's defensive showing. Early on, it looked like it might be a high-scoring game after both teams quickly put 10 points apiece on the board. The secondary struggled early, particularly in coverage across the middle, as Billy Edwards Jr. found open receivers and moved the Tar Heels down the field. UNC's Billy Edwards Jr. was able to throw all around the field, and it definitely struck some fear into TCU fans, but thankfully, the defense settled in and slowed Edwards' ability to hit some of those open passes. The defense also played from short field position a good bit due to struggles on the other side of the ball. I'd give the defense a B on the day they got no cohesion from the offense and were left out to dry a ton.

Offense in the first game under Gordon Sammis was an unmitigated disaster. Craig arrived with the expectation that he could provide steadier quarterback play and protect the football, but his TCU debut showed there will be an adjustment period after making the jump from the Ivy League. Early on, the run protection was very strong, allowing all TCU running backs to get moving. Pass protection was just never strong enough for Craig to ever get settled in.

Injuries played a part in this one. The Frogs were without their top wide receiver, Jordan Dwyer, who was slated to be the X receiver and really help push the ball down the field. The Frogs felt his absence, even with other guys stepping up; it wasn't enough. TCU was also without Zach Chapman, a talented edge rusher who's been hurt through most of fall camp.

Final Score

TCU - 10

UNC - 15 — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) August 29, 2026

There Were Still Some Bright Spots for TCU

A Week 0 loss hurts, especially in a standalone game that was the biggest matchup of the day. It doesn't, however, end your season, nor is it a complete indictment of this team. So what can TCU do to improve heading into the bye week this Saturday, and then into the Grambling State game after that?

Let's evaluate the positives, and first has to be Jeremy Payne, who ran the ball better than a TCU running back has since Kendre Miller. A heavy workload of 25 carries netted him 142 yards, and he was only really stopped once UNC started to sell out against the run, knowing TCU couldn't pass. There was a heavy emphasis going into the season on establishing the run, and for the most part, we saw that today. The backfield as a whole averaged 4.6 yards a carry, a bit of an uptick from the 4.1 yards a carry it averaged last season.

A second positive was Max Carroll, who stepped up a ton as the man with the green dot, the leader of the defense. He recovered 2 fumbles and was all over the field, leading the team with 9 tackles. He was absolutely the player Frog fans have waited for, and the player TCU's staff believed him to be. A second positive was Ed Small, who, in Dwyer's absence, really stepped up, leading the team with 9 catches and 65 yards while also doing well in the special teams as the punt returner.

when the best helmet gets even better 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/8i2NQRNxjq — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) August 28, 2026

What TCU Must Fix Before Big 12 Play

With the loss, the Frogs open 0-1 and have a lot to improve upon. Frogs will need Jaden Craig to see himself seeing the field better and stepping up and running when the play calls for it. If Craig gains his confidence before conference play starts, you may feel a bit more certain as TCU fans.

The offensive line has continued issue for the Frogs year after year — will need to step up in pass protection this season, giving Craig more time to let the play develop and allowing him to show off the Harvard-level intelligence we've been sold on.

The defense was good, though hardly flawless, and deserves credit for repeatedly keeping TCU within striking distance despite being put in difficult situations.. The secondary for the Frogs will need to cut down on the big, gushing plays and the wide-open bodies over the middle of the field.

One loss in August doesn't define TCU's season, but the performance in Dublin provided a clear warning. The Horned Frogs have pieces to build around, particularly in the running game and on defense, but the passing game, pass protection and overall execution must improve quickly. TCU now gets time to regroup before returning to the field against Grambling State. What happens next will tell us whether Dublin was simply a miserable opening act or an early sign of bigger problems ahead.