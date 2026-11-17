Former Baylor Bears in the NFL had a better couple of Weeks in 9 and 10 than Weeks 7 and 8. Stronger defensive production, and even Josh Cameron turning in one of his best overall performances of his rookie season, there are a few bright spots worth mentioning. Let's run through the Baylor Bears who made an impact in the NFL in Weeks 9 and 10, as well as check in on the injury status of stars Jalen Pitre and Tyquan Thornton.

Tyquan Thorton (WR, Kansas City Chiefs)

MAHOMES CONNECTS WITH THORTON pic.twitter.com/xyOugyOktS — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) September 21, 2026

Missed both games of Week 9 and 10 while on Injured Reserve. Unfortunate for Tyquan Thorton, who was showing great upside this season. Injuring his left ankle after hauling in a 55 yard reception from Patrick Mahomes in Week 4, the dislocation happened during the tackle as it went underneath the defender's body at a bad angle and physics took over. Thorton is expected to miss the next 3-4 months; a return is unlikely this season, although a deep-into-January Chiefs playoff run could provide him the chance to return to the field.

Jalen Pitre (S, Houston Texans)

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) and safety Jalen Pitre (5) celebrate after and interception during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing Weeks 6 and 7 due to an AC joint sprain in his shoulder, and then the Texans having a bye week during Week 8, it had been awhile since Jalen Pitre had seen any on-field action. Upon returning to the field though in Week 9 (a winning effort against the LA Chargers), his return seemed to be seamless as he had 6 solo tackles. He was, however, fined a combined $30,800 for two hits (both occurring in the second quarter) against the Chargers that were deemed as impermissible use of the helmet.

Week 10 however would be a losing effort to the Cleveland Browns 27-24. Pitre would have 6 combined tackles (5 solo, 1 assist), 0.5 stuff, and 1 pass defended on the day.

Terrel Bernard (LB, Buffalo Bills)

In another showing of former Bears defenders showing their strengths in Weeks 9 and 10, Terrel Bernard helped the Buffalo Bills as they would go 2-0 in the timeframe. Week 9 saw Bernard end up with 6 combined tackles (2 solo, 4 assists), a big interception, and 2 passes defended as the Bills would defeat the Minnesota Vikings 23-6 in prime time. Bernard would collect 8 combined tackles (5 solo, 3 assisted) and 1 tackle for loss as the Bills defeated the New York Jets 31-12 in Week 10.

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Andrew Billings (DT, Arizona Cardinals)

Oct 25, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Andrew Billings (95) against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrew Billings would only have 2 tackles in the Arizona Cardinals Week 9 loss (17-3) to the Seattle Seahawks. Week 10 though would see no stats from Billings as the Cardinals were on their scheduled bye week.

Josh Cameron (WR, Jacksonville Jaguars)

On the offensive side of the ball though, Josh Cameron has been having a great first season in the NFL. He isn't the most targeted of the Jaguars receivers, but he has shown that he's a reliable target as he has successfully caught every pass thrown to him over Weeks 9 (1) and 10 (3).

Cameron's lone catch in the Jaguars' win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9 would be for 6 yards, though he would also return a kickoff for 23 yards and even have a tackle on the special teams unit. In Week 10 however, Cameron would have 3 receptions for 67 yards (one of them a 25 yard touchdown) as well as 5 kickoff returns for 142 yards, consistently setting up the Jaguars in good field position as they won 40-23 over the Tennessee Titans.

Also Notable: Long Snappers Remain Consitent

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers long snapper Jon Weeks (46) warms up before the game against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ross Matiscik the long-snapper for the Jacksonville Jaguars as well as the San Francisco 49ers long-snapper Jon Weeks performed their duties successfully for both Weeks 9 and 10.

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