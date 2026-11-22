Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers was limited to just 11 snaps in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks due to an ankle injury, and he's a game-time decision for Week 11 against the Denver Broncos.

Bowers is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup in Denver, but it's worth noting that Las Vegas elevated tight end Carter Runyon from its practice squad on Saturday. That could be a sign that Bowers is trending in the wrong direction for this game.

Still, the Raiders have yet to rule him out and there hasn't been a definitive report on the star tight end's status for Week 11.

With Brock Bowers listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Denver due to an ankle injury, the Raiders elevated TE Carter Runyon from their practice squad. pic.twitter.com/QZWhOwDLmB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2026

Earlier in the week, Bowers did not commit to playing on Sunday, so it's likely he'll need to work out pregame to determine his status. The Raiders play a later kickoff against Denver, which could throw a wrench into plans for bettors and fantasy players on Sunday.

This season, Bowers has appeared in eight games, catching 50 of his 72 passes for 676 yards and six scores. He's been by far the team's best option in the passing game, and if he's able to play, it would make things a lot easier on No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza in his second career start.

Even with Bowers' status up in the air, he could be worth a look in the prop market if he plays on Sunday.

Best Brock Bowers Prop Bet vs. Broncos

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Brock Boweers OVER 4.5 Receptions (-116)

This season, Denver has allowed the second-most receptions to opposing tight ends (65), the fourth-most receiving yards (679) and the sixth-most touchdown receptions (seven). So, if he's able to play, Bowers has a pretty favorable matchup on Sunday.

I'm targeting the former first-round pick's receptions prop, which is set at 4.5 even though he's averaging 6.2 catches per game this season.

Last week, Bowers only caught two passes for 18 yards despite playing just 11 total snaps. So, he's going to get plenty of looks from Fernando Mendoza if he's able to take the field.

Bowers has five or more grabs in six of his eight appearances this season and has been targeted eight or more times in every game except Week 10, when he exited early with the ankle injury. I think this line is way too low for the star tight end, even if he ends up limited on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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