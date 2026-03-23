Where Do Baylor's Stars Fall in Recent NFL Mock Draft?

The NFL Draft is exactly one month from today, and teams are starting to put together their boards and get prospects scheduled for top-30 visits ahead of April’s annual selection meeting.

That also means content creators around the world are putting together mock drafts as an idea for where each individual prospect might go.

One of those was NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, who usually puts together a multi-round mock draft for fans to enjoy.

That comes in especially handy for fans of the Baylor Bears. Baylor has not had a first round pick since Corey Coleman went to the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Baylor has a couple of prospects who should hear their name called in the middle of the draft, and Reuter found two of them new homes in the third and fourth round, respectively.

WR Josh Cameron

Reuter had Cameron going 80th overall in the third round to the Baltimore Ravens to play with two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson.

Cameron has typically been slotted behind Michael Trigg in most of these simulations, but perhaps there could be a shift thanks to Cameron’s size and speed combination.

Cameron can also help contribute on special teams as a punt returner.

The Ravens have always emphasized well-rounded players, and love guys who can contribute on special teams. That will likely remain the same with Jesse Minter taking over as the team’s head coach, having worked under Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles and at Michigan.

Cameron would join a receiver corps that boasts Zay Flowers, but with plenty of opportunity to make his mark as a potential weapon for Jackson as they try to get over the hump in the AFC.

TE Michael Trigg

Reuter had Trigg sliding into the fourth round of this iteration of his mock draft, and landing with the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints surprised a lot of experts last season by not being in contention for the first pick in the NFL Draft. Kellen Moore was an excellent addition to their coaching staff, and Tyler Shough showed some tools worth being excited about.

Trigg steps into a weaponry role that needs some retooling around Chris Olave, should the Saints decide to give him a second contract when his rookie deal expires.

At tight end, the Saints do not have any standout players like they used to when Jimmy Graham was patrolling the middle of the field with Drew Brees under center.

That would give Trigg plenty of opportunity to make a name for himself as an impact player within New Orleans’ offense.

Not Listed: QB Sawyer Robertson

Robertson was able to throw at Baylor’s Pro Day last week and had some impressive moments. Despite that, he was not listed in Reuter’s simulation. As things sit today, Robertson is ranked 197 on the consensus big board from NFL Mock Draft Database.

That puts him squarely in the conversation for teams starting in the fifth or sixth round. With Robertson being a quarterback, he could get pushed up the board due to the scarcity of quality at the position.

“I want to get drafted. I’ve worked my tail off to get drafted,” Robertson said after his showing at Baylor’s pro day.

“I want to be able to tell my kids one day, and I think that’d be really cool to accomplish.”