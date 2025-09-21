Baylor LB Travion Barnes exits on cart after injury against Arizona State
The Baylor Bears suffered yet another injury to their defense in their Week 4 matchup with the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Baylor linebacker Travion Barnes went down with an injury during the team's Big 12 opener against Arizona State. The Bears were already thin at linebacker after learning Phoenix Jackson suffered a season-ending injury during the team's 42-7 win over the Samford Bulldogs.
Barnes has logged 11 tackles and a sack on the season, and the senior linebacker played well in the team's Week 3 win, earning a 72.6 from PFF, which ranked in the top-10 for defensive players for the Bears. The senior linebacker transferred from FIU in the spring after having an outstanding year with the Panthers, logging 129 tackles, 2 sacks, and an interception.
The Baylor defense has already had its struggles to start the season, and the recent injuries will only hinder the Bears' chances in the Big 12. Over their last three games, Baylor's defense has allowed 30 points per game, including allowing Auburn to score 38 and SMU to score 45. The Bears' defense's biggest struggles have been stopping the run. The green and gold rank 124th in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game.
With Barnes and Jackson out, linebackers Kyland Reed and Jeremy Evans will be called to step up. Reed has logged seven tackles on the year, while Evans has added three tackles in his limited snaps.
Evans, a junior, is a physical and aggressive linebacker who can instantly make an impact on run defense for the Bears. Reed has seen a significant snap count through Baylor's three games and utilizes his versatility and athleticism. The sophomore linebacker in coverage while physical as a run defender.
While it's too early to know how long Barnes will be sidelined, having to be carted is never a good sign. The senior transfer is a leader and commands a defense. After the cart came out for the passionate linebacker, Barnes was seen hyping up his teammates. The Bears may find a player to plug into Barnes' spot, but they'll need a leader on the defense to step up and inspire their teammates like Barnes did.