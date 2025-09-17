Baylor vs Arizona State scouting report: Breaking down the Sun Devils ahead of Week 4
The Baylor Bears are entering Big 12 play with a 2-1 record, coming off back-to-back wins. Despite beating a top-25 team, Week 4 for the Bears may be their toughest matchup yet. Baylor will host a Big 12 opponent in the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Arizona State's offense
The Sun Devils are similar to Baylor in their strong offensive showing to start the season. The Arizona State offense is averaging 30.7 points per game, with multiple instances of scoring 34 or more. Despite their early firepower, the Sun Devils haven't faced many strong opposing defenses and struggled to score in their Week 2 loss to Mississippi State.
Quarterback Sam Leavitt leads the Arizona State offense and has been a versatile threat. The sophomore signal caller has thrown for 527 yards and 5 touchdowns while also adding 157 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground. Leavitt's favorite target has been junior wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who has reportedly emerged as an early candidate to be selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Tyson has brought in 24 receptions in three games, accounting for 314 yards and 4 touchdowns.
But the Sun Devils' offense's biggest threat may be on the ground. In addition to the earlier-mentioned duality of quarterback Sam Leavitt, running back Raleek Brown is averaging just under 100 yards per game, with 97.3. The junior is averaging 8.3 yards a carry and coming off his biggest game of the season, rushing for 144 yards and a touchdown on just 12 attempts. It's no secret that Baylor's defense has been poor in run defense, and they are set for a big challenge against a team averaging 232 yards on the ground per game.
Arizona State's defense
On the other side of the ball, the Arizona State defense has been disruptive to start the year. The Sun Devils have allowed just 19.3 points per game to opposing offenses and have been quick to rally around the ball carrier.
The strength of Arizona State's defense is its linebacker core. Linebackers Jordan Crook, Keyshaun Elliot, and Martell Hughes have been tackling machines to start the year, with each being ranked No. 1, No. 2, and No. 4 in total tackles on the team through three games. Crook and Elliot each have added two sacks as well.
While their defense has been quick to rally to the ball, their ability to stop plays through the air has been a problem. The Sun Devils' secondary has allowed 257 passing yards per game to opposing defenses, and while not alarming, they have yet to face an offense as electric as Baylor's.
How the Bears can win
The Baylor Bears have ridden Sawyer Robertson's arm to their 2-1 record, and will likely have to again if they want to start 1-0 in conference play. The Sun Devils' defense has been solid, stopping the run and allowing less than 100 rushing yards per game, but has a clear weakness through the air. Despite a sloppy showing in their Week 3 matchup, the Bears' offense has been electric through the air, and Robertson will be looking to continue his potential Heisman campaign.
One of the biggest numbers that stands out for Arizona State, however, is their lack of discipline. The Sun Devils average 8 penalties per game and have consistently hindered themselves. If Baylor can play a clean game and protect the football, the 2.5-point favorites can come out of Week 4 with a 3-1 record.