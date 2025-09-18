Baylor reveals jersey combination for Big 12 opener with Arizona State
The Baylor Bears will meet the Arizona Sun Devils for the first time since ASU came over to the Big 12 Conference. It will be the second meeting all-time between the two programs. The one and only meeting came back in 1990 where the Sun Devils took down the Bears, 34-13.
On Thursday, Baylor revealed what uniform combination it's going to wear for the big game. It's going to be an all-anthracite look for the Big 12 opener. The Bears will be styling with the coal look for their pants, jersey, and helmet.
Big start to Big 12 play will define season
Baylor has already lost one game this season, the opener to Auburn. The Big 12 Conference already looks like a conference that will get one team into the College Football Playoff. If the Bears hope to be that team, it must start strong in conference play. Last season didn't start well for Baylor, and the Bears were essentially out of contention right off the rip.
But 2025 is a new season, and QB Sawyer Robertson is playing great football. He has thrown for over 400 yards in two games this year, and has come through when the Bears needed him the most. Recently, coach Dave Aranda spoke on starting strong in Big 12 play.
"I think it's just the team that we've got right now focusing on kind of what we've done well and how can we multiply that. If we've got really good people, could they be better served playing more? Could they be better served in a package?
"Could we take some of the calls that we're doing here and put it into this personnel package cuz these guys are playing well? I think anytime when you're starting to learn your team and guys are playing well, you wanna feature the stuff that's going good. So I think that's going on right now.
"I think that's a way important part of this particular time right now. Along with that is the stuff that we're not doing well. We gotta get it fixed.
"We gotta find ways to change how we practice, change how we meet, change how we think about things. And I think the morning practices are good in that respect. It gives coaches a lot of time throughout the day to kind of sit it down, break it all down, go by it piece by piece, and put it back together.
"A lot of times, the things that you do all the time, you don't recognize. There could be thoughts that you have that are just constructed that you don't think about. And you have to break that down to kind of get to, here's how we can get better. So there's a lot of that going on, too."
Fans can tune in on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on FOX.