Baylor Legend Wants to Replace Dave Aranda: Is He Ready?
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Robert Griffin III seems to throw his hat into the ring for anything these days. A couple of months ago it was the USA Flag Football team; today it is head coach of Baylor Football. On the Dan Patrick show this morning, Robert Griffin III had the chance to talk about the state of his alma mater and where he thinks they should go after the firing of Dave Aranda.
"If Baylor wants to get back to winning and have a university that isn't just respectable on the football field, but one the fans can be proud of, they need people who know what it looks like to win at Baylor."Robert Griffin III
When directly asked if he would like to be considered for the Baylor job, Robert Griffin III was direct; he looked into the camera and gave a firm "yes." Now I don't think the former Heisman winner will seriously be considered by Doug McNamee, but are there other roles that Griffin could step into at Baylor?
The Andrew Luck Role at Stanford
It's truly poetic that fifteen years on, I am comparing Andrew Luck to Robert Griffin III, as fifteen years ago these two were battling it out for a Heisman Trophy. Andrew Luck currently acts in a General Manager role at his alma mater, Stanford; he is very hands-on with the program and is the driving force for fundraising there. He also helps out with the quarterbacks at Stanford.
I think there is a similar role available for Robert Griffin III at Baylor. He would definitely have to leave his announcing job at FOX, and his podcast would probably slow down a lot, but if he wants to get involved at Baylor, he would be willing to give that all up.
Now, would the next head coach at Baylor want Robert Griffin III around? No doubt he would revive some of the lost love for the program and would be a massive help in recruiting, especially in the Houston area, where he is from. But maybe the next coach would see him as a distraction from what he is doing.
Robert Griffin III: Future Head Coach?
If Robert Griffin III's goal was to truly be head coach at Baylor in the future. He should start working his way up. Go coach high school in Texas; a high-level school would love to have him. Go take a quarterback coach job at the FCS or DII level in Texas. An immediate jump to the Big XII with no coaching experience would be insane.
At the end of the day, Robert Griffin III is a legend, and it would be awesome to see him on the Baylor sideline one season, but the 2027 season is not that season.
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Jacob is a contributor for Baylor Bears On SI. A lifelong sports fan, he started writing game reactions and opinion pieces during Baylor football and basketball seasons, turning that hobby into a growing presence in sports media. He brings an authentic, fan-driven voice to his work and is excited to keep building his voice and breaking down the topics Baylor fans are talking about every day.Follow JacobHaddadinU