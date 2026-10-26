Robert Griffin III seems to throw his hat into the ring for anything these days. A couple of months ago it was the USA Flag Football team; today it is head coach of Baylor Football. On the Dan Patrick show this morning, Robert Griffin III had the chance to talk about the state of his alma mater and where he thinks they should go after the firing of Dave Aranda.

"If Baylor wants to get back to winning and have a university that isn't just respectable on the football field, but one the fans can be proud of, they need people who know what it looks like to win at Baylor." Robert Griffin III

"If Baylor wants to get back to winning and have a university that isn't just respectable on the football field, but one the fans can be proud of, they need people who know what it looks like to win at Baylor." — @RGIII says he's interested in the Baylor head coaching job. 🐻🏈 pic.twitter.com/tgrnYZM0nQ — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) October 26, 2026

When directly asked if he would like to be considered for the Baylor job, Robert Griffin III was direct; he looked into the camera and gave a firm "yes." Now I don't think the former Heisman winner will seriously be considered by Doug McNamee, but are there other roles that Griffin could step into at Baylor?

The Andrew Luck Role at Stanford

Andrew Luck has stepped up as General Manager at Stanford following his playing career in the NFL. | Santiago Mejia | The Chronicle

It's truly poetic that fifteen years on, I am comparing Andrew Luck to Robert Griffin III, as fifteen years ago these two were battling it out for a Heisman Trophy. Andrew Luck currently acts in a General Manager role at his alma mater, Stanford; he is very hands-on with the program and is the driving force for fundraising there. He also helps out with the quarterbacks at Stanford.

I think there is a similar role available for Robert Griffin III at Baylor. He would definitely have to leave his announcing job at FOX, and his podcast would probably slow down a lot, but if he wants to get involved at Baylor, he would be willing to give that all up.

RG3 and Andrew Luck at the NFL Draft. | Adam Hunger | Rueters

Now, would the next head coach at Baylor want Robert Griffin III around? No doubt he would revive some of the lost love for the program and would be a massive help in recruiting, especially in the Houston area, where he is from. But maybe the next coach would see him as a distraction from what he is doing.

Robert Griffin III: Future Head Coach?

Robert Griffin III RG3 had his eyes set on the Olympic games in 2028 a few months ago. Has that changed? | AP Photo

If Robert Griffin III's goal was to truly be head coach at Baylor in the future. He should start working his way up. Go coach high school in Texas; a high-level school would love to have him. Go take a quarterback coach job at the FCS or DII level in Texas. An immediate jump to the Big XII with no coaching experience would be insane.

Culture of Winning ✅

Recruiting ✅

Texas Roots ✅

Connect with younger generation ✅

Deep Assisted Coaching Pool ✅

Content ✅ — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 26, 2026

At the end of the day, Robert Griffin III is a legend, and it would be awesome to see him on the Baylor sideline one season, but the 2027 season is not that season.

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