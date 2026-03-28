Former Baylor QB Robert Griffin III Eyes 2028 Olympic Flag Football Roster

Robert Griffin III announced last Saturday that he plans to pursue a spot on Team USA’s flag football roster for the 2028 Olympics. “Proud and honored to announce that I will be going for Gold in Flag Football with the USA National Team in 2028,” Griffin said in a social media post. “The journey starts now.”

Proud and Honored to announce that I will be going for Gold in Flag Football with the USA National Team in 2028. The journey starts now and there is no greater honor than wearing USA across your chest and representing something more than yourself. USA! USA! USA! pic.twitter.com/TWJocbBbnG — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 22, 2026

Flag football will make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, opening the door for former professional players and current athletes to compete for roster spots. Griffin becomes one of the highest-profile names to publicly commit to pursuing a position on the team.

The former Baylor quarterback last played in the NFL in 2020 and has since transitioned into broadcasting, most notably with ESPN and most recently with FOX. His announcement signals a potential return to competition, though USA Football has not yet finalized its Olympic roster or selection process.

🚨 Robert Griffin III is BACK… kinda.



RG3 has been invited to Team USA Flag Football training camp 🇺🇸



With the 2028 Olympics on the horizon…

Can he win QB1? 👀 pic.twitter.com/0Kpi4pb3Zw — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) March 28, 2026

Griffin III starred at Baylor from 2008 to 2011, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2011 and helping elevate the program to national relevance. He was selected No. 2 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft and went on to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors with Washington. If it wasn't for injuries, Griffin III would have had an amazing NFL career, even in his short career he showed flashes of the electric play style that won him the Heisman in 2011.

THROWBACK: Robert Griffin‘s insane 76-yard rushing touchdown.



RG3’s rookie season was one of the most special ever.



What could have been… if he didn’t get injured.

pic.twitter.com/6Pe22xu3ax — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 13, 2024

His skill set, headlined by his mobility, quick decision-making, and experience in open space, could translate well to flag football, a format that emphasizes speed and passing efficiency over physical contact. Last week, we saw an interesting flag-football game with a mix of hyper-athletic celebrities, NFL stars, and the current USA flag-football team, which was interesting to say the least. It would have been interesting to see how Robert Griffin III would have fared in that game.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Robert Griffin III hinted at coming out of retirement in his latest TikTok video 👀



RGIII last played for the Ravens in 2020. pic.twitter.com/yek0xXzyaX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 16, 2025

It is still unclear how many former NFL players will pursue Olympic participation or what role they will ultimately have in team selection. Notably, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow expressed interest in attending the Olympics in 2028 as well. USA Football has continued to grow the sport domestically, and international competition is expected to feature a mix of experienced flag football players and crossover athletes.

Griffin’s announcement does not guarantee a roster spot but positions him among the early candidates expressing interest ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games set for Los Angeles.