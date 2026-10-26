AD Doug McNamee Issues Letter to Baylor Fans, Outlines Goals for Next Head Coach

The Baylor football landscape changed on Sunday. After a loss to Kansas on Saturday, Athletic Director Doug McNamee opted to make a change at head coach. In his seventh season with the Bears, Dave Aranda was relieved of his duties. Aranda went 40-40 with Baylor and the Bears were sitting at 4-3 in 2026.

In his place, McNamee named defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman the interim head coach. Klanderman was selected by Aranda to come over and call the Bears' defense this season. He was well recognized by his time at Kansas State, where the Wildcats were among the top defenses in the Big 12.

McNamee issues letter to fans

On Monday, McNamee issued a letter to fans about the future of Baylor football. He wished Aranda well and spoke about Klanderman stepping up for the rest of the season. McNamee also talked about the goals for the next head coach and how the process was underway.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"As you saw, yesterday we made a change in leadership for our football program," wrote McNamee. "Because a transition of this magnitude affects so many in our Baylor Family, I want to take time to share the path forward for our program.

"I have the utmost respect for Coach Dave Aranda. As I stated yesterday, some of our greatest Baylor Football memories are directly attributable to Coach Aranda’s leadership, and I am thankful for his contributions to Baylor both on and off the field. Whatever might be ahead for him, I am confident he will continue to have a positive impact on the game with his brilliant mind and his compassionate heart for people.

"I have asked our defensive coordinator, Coach Joe Klanderman, to serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Please give him and our student-athletes your very best support as they compete and represent us in the coming weeks.

"Our goal for the next Baylor Head Football Coach is simple. We want to bring in someone who will launch a generation of consistent winning. There are certainly non-negotiables when it comes to how we win and represent Baylor and its Christian mission, but it is imperative that we win because there is no substitute for how it fuels our priorities, our goals, and our future.

..."The process to find our next head coach is already underway and will be focused, confidential, and comprehensive. I will avail myself of every resource at my disposal, not the least of which is our people. Realistically, the logistics of the football calendar dictate that it will likely be December before we are able to announce our new leader. While that is not far off, it is more time than is typical for a search like this one, and out of respect for the process and the people involved, this letter will be the last public comments I make about our head coach search until we announce a new hire."

Finishing out the season

In McNamee's letter, he urged Baylor fans to still come out and support the team. The Bears' homecoming game will take place against Iowa State on Nov. 7 and McNamee hopes to see Baylor fans in attendance.

Fans have been hoping to see change in the football program for over a season now, and it's finally happened. But after many years of below-average football, McNamee needs to get this hire right. Baylor was among the top brands in the Big 12, but things have fallen dramatically since 2021.

Baylor went 5-7 last season, and after a 4-3 start, the Bears have to win two more games to become bowl-eligible, but that shouldn't be the goal in Waco. It needs to be contending for a Big 12 Championship and making the playoff.

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