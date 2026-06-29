'It's in the Game': Iconic Baylor Line Featured in EA Sports College Football 27

As the old EA saying goes 'If it's in the game, it's in the game', and Baylor fans — you're in the game.

Ahead of the anticipated EA Sports College Football 27 video game, it was announced that the famous Baylor line will be in the game. The Baylor Football X account posted a video of the pregame between TCU and Baylor, with some Baylor fans running out onto the field.

It's also important to note that, in the video, Rece Davis, the announcer, called the matchup 'Revivalry' which was not in the game last year.

If it's in the game, it's in the game. #SicEm https://t.co/HBN3UOCjRb — Baylor Bears On SI (@BaylorBearsOnSI) June 28, 2026

What is the Baylor line

The Baylor line began back in 1970, which at the time, featured only men. However, for over 30 years, women have been allowed to run to show support for the football program.

Baylor freshmen line up prior to the game and rush onto the field. They make their way down to Baylor's tunnel and form a human tunnel to welcome the team onto the field. The students wear iconic gold jerseys with their graduation year.

The Baylor Line pic.twitter.com/jBuT4jN48T — Andrew's College Football Tour (@collegeFBtour) June 28, 2026

It was back in 1994 that the line became co-ed, which paved the way for the Baylor women students to cheer and partake in the festivities before games.

More on College Football 27

The new College Football 27 video game is set to release on July 9. However, for some people who preordered, they will gain early access to the game as early as July 2.

The Baylor Bears aren't highly rated in the game, stemming from their 5-7 season a year ago. Highly-touted transfer DJ Lagway will enter the game as an 83 overall rated player, tied for second overall on the team.

A year ago, Lagway was rated in the 90s for Florida. But after leading the SEC in interceptions, Lagway will have to cut those down moving forward with the Bears.

Leading Baylor on launch day is Indiana transfer Hosea Wheeler. He is rated 84 overall after helping lead the Hoosiers to a national title.

But will Wheeler be in the game for the long haul?

As EA Sports continues to put out updates, players will continue to be added into the game. But as we've seen with Brendan Sorsby and Texas Tech, if a player isn't eligible — they will be removed.

On June 25, #Baylor's Hosea Wheeler dismissed his federal antitrust case against the NCAA.



Now, look for Wheeler to take matters into his own hands to gain a 6th year of eligibility.



An injunction through the state courts will be on the table.



STORY: https://t.co/DZ4JoO9iPh pic.twitter.com/Menx8JlMdg — Baylor Bears On SI (@BaylorBearsOnSI) June 27, 2026

Wheeler is seeking a 6th year of eligibility and was hopeful to have an answer by now. Wheeler was on as a plaintiff in the Pavia vs. NCAA case, but he removed his name a few days ago. He will now seek an injunction from a state court in hopes of gaining another year of eligibility.

If Wheeler is granted another year, he will help lead Baylor's defense in an area the Bears struggled last season — stopping the run.